PointsBet Wins Top Sports Betting Operator Honors at EGR North America Awards 2021

"I'm extremely proud of the PointsBet team's steadfast commitment to excellence and determination to capitalize on the U.S. sports betting opportunity," noted Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO . "We extend our gratitude to the judges, sponsors, industry colleagues, and entire EGR team for the recognition and validation of our hard work thus far. While it is very rewarding to take a moment and celebrate this win, the team also acknowledges that the industry is still in it's early stages, and we look forward to further proving ourselves, our vision, and our ability to execute."

Commentary from the judging panel regarding PointsBet's top sports betting operator recognition includes:

"Good differential and growth"

"Really strong entry from one of the most impressive operators within the US"

"Very impressive words and deck - definitely one to watch in 2021 and beyond!"

After launching in the United States in New Jersey in January 2019, PointsBet now also operates in Colorado – where they have also established their North American headquarters – Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan. The company aspires to unveil its market-leading product in Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia, via additional market access agreements subject to enabling legislation and/or regulatory approvals. PointsBet also recently launched its inaugural, proprietary iGaming platform in the state of Michigan and has confirmed plans to launch iGaming in New Jersey in the coming months.

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will continue to utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Regional Networks. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world.

