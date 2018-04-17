PointServ® Announces Asset Verification Service for Day 1 Certainty™ From Fannie Mae

"We are very proud to have reached this milestone and the work we have done so far to participate in the Day 1 Certainty program. It confirms our dedication to innovation within the mortgage space," said Iavor Boyanov, Co-Founder and CTO of PointServ.

In addition to Asset Validation Reports (VOA), PointServ is also a Fannie Mae Authorized Report Supplier for Tax Transcript Reports (VOI) and a Fannie Mae Prospective Report Supplier for Income and Employment Validation Reports (VOI/VOE).

"Being an Authorized Supplier for multiple reports for Day 1 Certainty is a great recognition to our company and technology," said Iordan Gavazov, Co-Founder and CIO of PointServ. "Having developed the most diversified portfolio of data source connections our focus will continue to be on providing a complete set of verifications services to our customers."

About PointServ

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, PointServ provides access to source data across the complete set of consumer financial documents needed by mortgage lenders and banks. PointServ improves the ecosystem of consumer finance in the U.S. by creating a better consumer experience, significantly improving the efficiency of our customers' business processes and eliminating fraud.

