PointServ Integrates With APPSolute Transcripts

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PointServ Technologies announced today an integration with APPSolute Transcripts, LoanBeam's tax transcript solution (https://loanbeam.com/company-news/pr-appsolute-transcripts/). This integration will allow lenders to leverage PointServ's best-in-class automated 4506-T Fulfillment technology (www.pointserv.com) alongside LoanBeam's self-employed calculation tool to simultaneously calculate and verify tax return data.

"This integration further strengthens the synergistic partnership between PointServ and LoanBeam," said Matt Ellis, PointServ's SVP Business. "We are proud to support a cutting-edge Tax Transcript offering that will help lenders certify borrower income in both an efficient and cost-effective manner."

"We were careful to select a technology partner that could provide our clients the level of service they are accustomed," said Jerry Melia, LoanBeam's Chief Operating Officer. "This is why we choose to leverage PointServ's 4506-T Fulfillment technology to power APPSolute Transcripts," Melia continued.

If you would like to learn more about PointServ's complete set of digital validation services, including automated 4506-T transcripts and instant access to borrower assets, payroll and tax documents and data – visit www.pointserv.com or contact [email protected] today!

About PointServ

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, PointServ provides access to source data across the complete set of consumer financial documents needed by mortgage lenders and banks. PointServ improves the ecosystem of consumer finance in the U.S. by creating a better consumer experience, improving operational efficiency, and eliminating fraud.

About LoanBeam

Loanbeam — a subsidiary of Navesink Mortgage Services LLC — is a Dallas-based fintech company specializing in document conversion and income verification. Its technology underpins the mortgage approval process of the most recognizable brands. For more information, visit www.LoanBeam.com.

