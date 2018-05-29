PointServ® Integrates with Black Knight's LoanSphere® Exchange℠ Digital

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PointServ®, a leading provider of verification services for the mortgage lending and financial industries, today announced that it has integrated its consumer financial data set products with LoanSphere Exchange Digital, a secure API gateway offered by Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle. This integration allows lenders and third-party provider systems to exchange data and services, facilitating commerce between application program interface (API) users and providers.
Lenders can now access PointServ's fully automated 4506-T processing service, as well as the ability to verify borrower assets, including complete financial account history, statements and ownership data, through LoanSphere Exchange Digital.
"We are very excited to extend our services to lenders who use Black Knight's solutions," said Iordan Gavazov, Co-Founder and CIO of PointServ. "Through this integration, lenders will be able to quickly obtain a complete set of digital documents and data necessary to verify a borrower's income, assets and employment status."
In addition to PointServ's 4506-T and asset verification products, lenders who use the Black Knight LoanSphere Exchange Digital platform will soon have access to PointServ's other digitally sourced documents including paystubs and tax returns.
"The integration between PointServ and LoanSphere Exchange DigitaI demonstrates how Black Knight continues to connect the industry through its advanced technology and data solutions to provide lenders the information they need to further expedite the loan origination process," said Tom Peterson, president, Black Knight Lending Solutions division.
About PointServ
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, PointServ provides access to source data across the complete set of consumer financial documents needed by mortgage lenders and banks. PointServ improves the ecosystem of consumer finance in the U.S. by creating a better consumer experience, significantly improving the efficiency of our customers' business processes and eliminating fraud.
