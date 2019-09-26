PointServ Launches Developer Platform

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PointServ Technologies LLC today announced the launch of an open platform that will, for the first time, enable developers to engage with the company's extensive network of data connections to financial institutions, payroll providers, tax preparers, insurance companies, cell phone and Internet providers, utility companies, and access to county records. The launch of an open developer platform will support the growing demand for consumer data and drive innovation that solves customer challenges across many consumer verticals.

"Our Developer Platform leverages the strength of PointServ's consumer data connections, that currently support millions of end users through our work with top financial institutions and mortgage lenders," said Iavor Boyanov, co-founder and CTO of PointServ. "There's a great demand for consumer data beyond just financial accounts. We're proud to be the first company to offer a complete portfolio of data connections allowing developers to access a wide variety of consumer information."

The PointServ Developer Platform instantly connects to consumer accounts using login credentials and provides access to the full account dataset, transactions and statements. A simple API allows seamless integration into developers' apps.

"Having successfully helped mortgage lenders and financial institutions analyze consumers income, employment and assets, we're now excited to also offer our technology to innovators in other sectors," added Boyanov. "Whether you have a mobile app that tracks users payroll, or an insurance quote engine in need of current policy premiums, or you simply need your customer's last two years of tax returns, our platform has the necessary consumer data connections."

About PointServ

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, PointServ is a leading provider of verified consumer data. PointServ improves the ecosystem of consumer finance in the U.S. by creating a better consumer experience, significantly improving the efficiency of our customers' business processes and eliminating fraud.

For more information about the PointServ Developer Platform, please visit developers.pointserv.com.

