PointServ's Digital Payroll and Tax Solution Integrated With CoreLogic® Credco's® AutomatIQ Borrower™

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointServ Technologies, a pioneer in providing source asset and income data, today announced an integration of its consumer-permissioned Payroll and Tax product with CoreLogic Credco's AutomatIQ Borrower digital mortgage solution. The collaboration will allow mortgage lenders to leverage PointServ's extensive network of Payroll and Tax Preparation Providers through CoreLogic Credco's AutomatIQ Borrower digital mortgage solution. Borrowers can seamlessly link their online tax and payroll accounts to return income data and documents directly from Tax and Payroll providers. Lenders will obtain the required income documents in a digital format in real-time allowing for faster decisions in underwriting and help in reducing fraud.

"We are thrilled to have CoreLogic as a partner on this journey to modernize the mortgage origination process," said Iavor Boyanov, PointServ's Chief Technology Officer. "Through CoreLogic's cutting-edge AutomatIQ Borrower solution, lenders can save time and resources by obtaining validated source Payroll and Tax return data from their consumers via PointServ's secure and intuitive technology."

"CoreLogic Credco is excited to provide PointServ's Tax and Payroll solution as part of our mission to take time, touch and cost out of the mortgage lending process," said Rina Jariwala, executive, product management at CoreLogic Credco. "By providing our clients the ability to allow their borrowers to easily supply their tax and payroll information via our AutomatIQ Borrower portal, this partnership brings us closer to a true digital mortgage experience."

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, PointServ provides access to source data across the complete set of consumer financial documents needed by mortgage lenders and banks. PointServ improves the ecosystem of consumer finance in the U.S. by creating a better consumer experience, improving operational efficiency, and eliminating fraud.

