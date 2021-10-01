PointsKash Secures Seed Round Investment from Seabury Global Markets

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash, a Florida based financial technology company is leveraging Algorand to launch the first blockchain enabled platform linked to a mobile phone application that will allow consumers to aggregate, convert, track and spend their rewards and loyalty points while giving issuers the power to engage consumers like never before.

Freedom to Pay Your Way. PointsKash was created to overcome the discontent expressed by consumers related to their inability to spend reward points at places they truly like and the feeling of being 'locked in' with very few options. PointsKash—built on the high-performance, low-cost, and fully decentralized Algorand blockchain—is positioning itself to be a 'Rewards Cash Wallet' to help consumers be more efficient shoppers and to enhance their shopping experience. By aggregating points into a single interface and converting them to PointsKash users can easily see their total rewards on a single screen and immediately translate them into a monetary value.

"We built PointsKash to help the consumer capture their portion of the billions of dollars in reward and loyalty points available to them with a simple and easy to use application while providing points issuers with the ability to meet their redemption goals" said Steve Janjic, PointsKash co-founder & CEO. "We see an opportunity to bring consumers and points issuers together in one place. It's about putting the power of points to work. Pay your way. Play your way. Give your way."

"We are thrilled to partner and support the PointsKash team on their journey to improve the loyalty point redemption process and the introduction of digital wallets that allow consumers to freely spend their hard-earned points" said Rob Fleschler, CEO of Seabury Global Markets.

PointsKash serves as a direct communication link across rewards programs that can utilize mobile push notifications, email, social media, and SMS alerts to help consumers stay in-the-know about special programs, bonus points, coupons, and other ways to generate or maximize the value from their rewards points. Soft launch is planned in time for the holidays. Visit www.pointskash.com to sign up to receive updates.

PointsKash has developed a proprietary platform that services consumers, rewards points issuers and merchants in the conversion of loyalty rewards points to cash, utilizing stablecoins, tokens and blockchain technology. PointsKash has brought together a team of experts from financial services, technology, loyalty rewards issuers, legal and marketing to bring this exciting offering to market. Primary sales and support group is in Boca Raton, FL with technology and additional support in Palo Alto, CA. Visit www.Pointskash.com

Media Contact: Kathy Kohler, Chief Marketing Officer — [email protected]

Seabury Global Markets LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seabury Capital Group LLC which operates several specialty finance, investment banking, technology, and software companies with a core focus anchored in aviation, aerospace & defense, financial services & technology. Since its founding in 1995, Seabury Capital, has taken ownership stakes in software and asset management businesses servicing the aviation and travel industries.

More recently, Seabury Capital has expanded its portfolio by investing in early-stage startup companies within the financial technology industry and structured investment products. In addition, Seabury Capital owns and operates FINRA, NFA and FCA regulated investment banking services firms in the U.S. and U.K., respectively, serving external clients as well as assisting the companies in which Seabury Capital has invested. www.seaburycapital.com

Media Contact: Paul N. Thibeau, Communications - [email protected]

Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless, and secure. Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand developed a blockchain infrastructure that offers the interoperability and capacity to handle the volume of transactions needed for defi, financial institutions and governments to smoothly transition into FutureFi. The technology of choice for more than 700 global organizations, Algorand is enabling the simple creation of next generation financial products, protocols, and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

