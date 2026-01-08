PointsKash Signs Exclusive ISV Agreement with Global Fintech Leader Paysafe -- Paving the Way for a Next‑Generation Rewards, Loyalty, and Payments Ecosystem

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash Inc., an emerging fintech innovator redefining how consumers and merchants transact, today announced it has signed a new Independent Software Vendor (ISV) agreement with Paysafe, the U.S.‑based subsidiary of Paysafe Ltd., a global leader in digital commerce and payment solutions.

Under the agreement, PointsKash will integrate Paysafe's advanced merchant processing and payment‑rail connectivity directly into the PointsKash Rewards, Loyalty & Payments App, enabling businesses of every size to access enterprise‑grade payment capabilities within a unified digital platform.

A Strategic Alliance Connecting Traditional Payments with Universal Digital Rewards

Paysafe Ltd. (NYSE : PSFE) is a multinational fintech powerhouse transforming how businesses and consumers pay and get paid. Through its secure, scalable, and flexible network — spanning card processing, digital wallets, online cash, and merchant acquiring — Paysafe empowers brands worldwide to accept payments seamlessly and accelerate growth in an increasingly digital economy.

Building on that infrastructure, PointsKash brings a pioneering approach that merges traditional payment rails with digital‑asset interoperability, powered by the company's proprietary, patented, and patent‑pending technology. Together, the partnership creates a next‑generation merchant‑fintech marketplace—uniting card, debit, ACH, and digital asset payments through a single, seamless experience.

Powering PointsKash's 2026 Market Launch

In mid‑Q1 2026, PointsKash will debut its feature‑rich Rewards, Loyalty & Payments App, integrating best‑in‑class vendors and financial‑service providers to deliver a transformative payments experience for merchants and consumers alike.

The ISV agreement with Paysafe represents a key milestone in PointsKash's evolution toward Payment Facilitator (PayFac) status—providing merchants access to competitive pricing and sophisticated processing across multiple payment channels. The integration will also underpin PointsKash's groundbreaking "PK Kash" universal rewards currency and the first industry‑wide Rewards and Loyalty redemption engine that seamlessly connects loyalty, payments, and digital assets at the point of sale.

Leadership Commentary

"This first step with Paysafe brings our two companies closer to building a powerful, paradigm‑shifting merchant fintech marketplace," said Steve Janjic, CEO & Founder of PointsKash. "Our mission is to give even the smallest merchants access to interoperable, cloud‑based, enterprise‑level technology—powering our Universal PK Points leveling the playing field across the global Rewards/ Loyalty and payments ecosystem."

"Small businesses represent 99 percent of all U.S. companies and nearly half of GDP," Janjic continued. "They—and their customers—deserve access to advanced tools that put them in control of their transactional experience. Our feature-rich, high-utility app is powered by a proprietary redemption engine that allows consumers to exchange rewards from participating programs into PK Points or access fiat value through branded debit cards. Together, PointsKash and Paysafe are changing how businesses and consumers engage."

About PointsKash Inc.

PointsKash Inc. is a next‑generation fintech platform merging payments, rewards, and digital assets into a unified ecosystem for merchants and consumers. Founded by former Wall Street executives with deep expertise in transactional systems, compliance, and merchant processing, PointsKash delivers interoperable financial technology designed to simplify payments, enhance loyalty, and promote financial inclusion on a global scale. The ultimate in Fluid liquidity- Fluidity.

About Paysafe Ltd.

Paysafe Ltd. (NYSE: PSFE) is a leading global payments platform enabling businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through best‑in‑class payment processing, digital wallets, and online‑cash solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in digital commerce, Paysafe supports over 120 payment types in 40+ currencies worldwide.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release includes forward‑looking statements regarding future operations, product launches, and strategic outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to risks and uncertainties inherent to business operations, strategic partnerships, and market conditions.

