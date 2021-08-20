PointsVille Releases Augmented Reality Enhanced Consumer Rewards Application and Promotion Platform Featuring Access to Rewards from 109 Leading Consumer Brands and World-Class Partners with 100+ Million Monthly Active Users

PointsVille democratizes digital wallets, rewards and augmented reality for users as well as businesses large and small. Tweet this

"PointsVille democratizes digital wallets, rewards and augmented reality for users as well as businesses large and small. We are excited to launch with support from world-class partners allowing us to potentially connect with hundreds of millions of users via fun AR games and unique rewards," said Gabor Gurbacs, founder and CEO of PointsVille.

"BitTorent and Tron family of companies have over 2 billion user downloads and 100 million monthly active users. We are excited to partner with PointsVille to offer compelling augmented reality experiences, gamified rewards and a new way to engage with our brands, major global brands and users around the world. PointsVille has the potential to become the next WeChat," said Justin Sun, founder of Tron Network and CEO of BitTorent.



"FTX is excited to support innovative ways to interconnect crypto, AR, sports, sponsors and a new generation of digital asset owners. We are excited to be part of PointsVille's new AR and digital rewards effort," said Sina Nader, COO of FTX.US.

"Bitfinex is a long-time leader in the crypto industry. PointsVille's pioneering crypto education, AR and marketing technology provides a new way to engage with digital-native users existing and new," said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex.

"We are incredibly excited to be the first resort group in the world to deploy PointsVille's digital wallet, augmented reality and rewards technology serving thousands of our loyal visitors from all around the world. We think this will be not only a ton of fun, but also a great way to reward our loyal guests," said Alex Moser, Director of Marketing and Communications at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

"We at Diamond Kinetics provide consumer facing sports-technologies, products, and training experiences for baseball and softball players of all skill levels, from youth to professional. PointsVille is creating an opportunity and platform that allows us to connect with new athletes in a unique way," said CJ Handron, CEO at Diamond Kinetics.

"PointsVille is the next generation of geolocation app potential. Contrary to many who view AR and VR competing against travel or in-person experiences, I think its most promising applications could very well be mobile," said Conor Myhrvold former Uber Engineering Manager and longstanding PokémonGo enthusiast.



Visit our website (www.pointsville.com) to download the PointsVille app and follow our social feeds for exciting rewards, new features and partnership announcements.

Contact

Website/App Download: www.pointsville.com; Inquiries: [email protected]; Twitter: www.twitter.com/PointsVilleApp, Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pointsville, Facebook: www.facebook.com/PointsVille Instagram: www.instagram.com/pointsvilleapp/

SOURCE PointsVille

Related Links

http://pointsville.com/

