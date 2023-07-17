Pointwealth Capital Management Continues Strategic Expansion with the Appointment of Edward Suero

Banking and Financial Services Industries Professional Joins the Growing Practice to Support Emerging High Net-Worth and HENRY Clients

ENCINO, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointwealth Capital Management, a boutique wealth management team focused on creating customized investment portfolios for each client's unique situation, today announced the appointment of Edward Suero as a financial advisor. Mr. Suero will work closely with Pointwealth President Sandra Cho to expand its client base and address the demand for the firm's services among emerging high-net-worth and high earning not yet rich (HENRY) clients.

"As I searched for the right person to bring aboard to support our current clients and expand our services offerings, I wanted to find someone who understood my dedication to a holistic approach to our clients' needs, and I found that in Edward," said Ms. Cho. "He leverages his experience in banking and financial services, and deep-seeded interest in people to deliver the right kind of client experience – one my clients expect from me, and one I hope to foster in our firm as we continue to grow."

Mr. Suero has been in the banking and financial services field since 2004. He earned a bachelor's degree in information science from the University of North Florida. Additionally, he obtained the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation from the College of Financial Planning in 2016. He currently holds his FINRA Series 7 Registration through LPL Financial and Series 66 Registration through both LPL Financial and Golden State Wealth Management. He also holds a California Life Insurance license.

"I'm thrilled to join Sandra and the entire Pointwealth team as we write a new chapter," said Mr. Suero. "I wanted to find a place where I could grow together with a firm that valued my approach and the opinions of our clients. Sandra's dedication to delivering a personalized service, that takes into account more than just the numbers, fosters the exact kind of environment I wanted in a new professional home."

Prior to joining Pointwealth, Mr. Suero served as an LPL Financial Advisor with Logix Financial Services from 2021 to 2023.Before that he was a Senior Financial Advisor/Vice President with UnionBanc Investment Services and a Financial Solutions Advisors with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. In addition to general investment management, he also specializes in cash management, alternative income generating investments, and tax efficient strategies.

About Pointwealth Capital Management

Pointwealth is a boutique wealth management team focused on creating customized investment portfolios for each client's unique situation. Our clients range from families of every walk of life to senior executives requiring complex financial solutions. We believe that every successful outcome begins with a plan, incorporates suitable strategies, and grows into an on-going dynamic relationship between advisor and client.

The financial consultants of Pointwealth Capital Management are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State Wealth Management. A registered investment advisor. Golden State Wealth Management and Pointwealth Capital Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864

[email protected]

SOURCE Pointwealth Capital Management