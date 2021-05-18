Poise® Brand Launches One By Poise® 2-in-1 Liners and Pads and Announces Partnership with Whitney Port

New One by Poise® liners and pads offer 2-in-1 protection from both period weeks and bladder leaks Tweet this

"During this last year when I was home more, I found myself spending extra time in the bathroom to take a few minutes for myself, because anything that serves a dual purpose is essential for busy women – from your bathroom design to your liners and pads," said One by Poise® brand partner Whitney Port. "That's why I'm happy to partner with One by Poise® to help educate women about the solutions available if they happen to experience both periods and bladder leaks, like I did after giving birth to my son."

With the new One by Poise® product, women can worry less about which products to use during different times of the month and focus more on their "me-time." For those seeking inspiration on how to elevate their sanctuary experience, Port suggests the following design tips:

Incorporate sustainable lighting fixtures that will alter based on the time of day to support vision and calm your mind

Set your bathroom necessities (toilet paper, beauty products, liners and pads) as a part of the display and make them pieces of art within the space with luxurious shelving and fixtures

Keep a self-care journal nearby to reflect on your day or capture inspiration as it strikes

Include earth-tone décor that can relieve stress or boost creativity, such as live plants or oil diffusers

Select wallpaper to easily change up the "vibe" of your bathroom

Now through June 30, 2021, people can enter the Poise Canfessional sweepstakes for a chance to win $10,000 towards a bathroom makeover by posting on social media about their 2-in-1 use of the bathroom, tagging @Poise and including #Canfessional and #Sweepstakes. Visit Poise.com/Canfessional for official rules and regulations.

For the millions of women who experience both periods and bladder leaks,3 One by Poise® liners and pads are uniquely designed to handle both, while staying 10X drier* to help women feel fresh through it all. Typical bladder leak pads are built for dribbles, bursts and gushes of pee, whereas period pads are designed for slow-moving menstrual flows.

"While women sometimes experience periods and bladder leaks simultaneously, traditional pads in the respected categories are not interchangeable," said Rebecca Dunphey, Kimberly-Clark North American Personal Care President. "As a brand dedicated to liberating women from the nonsense that holds them back, Poise is honored to debut the brand's unique liners and pads to help manage both period weeks and bladder leaks at the same time."

Find One by Poise® in the feminine care aisle. For more information, please visit Poise.com.

About Kimberly-Clark:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com.

