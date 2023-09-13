Pokémon Trainer Guess: Champions Edition Electronic Game Wins Toy Insider's Top Holiday Toy Award

COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra PRO, a leading manufacturer of board and card games, is pleased to announce that Pokémon Trainer Guess: Champions Edition electronic game has won the Top Holiday Toy Award from The Toy Insider. The Pokémon craze that began over 25 years ago continues to grow, and with the partnership between Ultra PRO's Entertainment Division and Paris-based Zanzoon, Pokémon fans of all ages can join in on the fun.

The Toy Insider is published by Adventure Media and Events, which also publishes the Toy Book and The Pop Insider.

"The Toy Insider Top Holiday Awards are always highly anticipated each year, and we are honored to receive this award,"said Ultra PRO Entertainment's Vice President, Susan Lindsey.

"Pokémon has been a huge hit for decades — and the Pokémon Trainer Guess Champions Edition lets kids play with their favorite characters in a new way. The easy gameplay makes for a magical experience, as the Pokéball guesses which Pokémon characters kids are thinking of. It's a unique way for kids to engage with characters they love — and discover new ones as well!" said  Ali Mierzejewski, editor-in-chief, The Toy Insider

Pokémon Trainer Guess: Champions Edition allows Pokémon fans to test their Pokémon knowledge. Parents love the screen-free play as well as the endless replayability, while kids-at-heart love the nostalgia and collectible aspect. All five Pokémon Trainer Guess games, including the 25th Anniversary Legacy Edition, Kanto Edition, Ash's Adventures Edition, Sinnoh Edition, and the newest Champions Edition are designed for fans ages 6 and up, and a full gameplay round can be completed in just 15 minutes. Each Pokémon Trainer Guess game focuses on a specific Pokémon region, generation, or theme, and challenges players to think of a Pokémon and answer questions to help Trainer Guess figure out which Pokémon the player is thinking of.

These Pokémon electronic games are available on ultraprogames.com, Amazon, and select retailers.

About Ultra PRO

Ultra PRO is the leading brand of memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories, and photo and scrapbooking albums and pages. We have been designing and manufacturing top quality products since 1952 and our brands are recognized for its high quality standards and design innovations. Over the past decade, we have grown and diversified into a variety of related opportunities. Our Entertainment division publishes and distributes a variety of family-friendly board games and electronic toys, while our TableTopics division offers a broad line of TableTopics Conversation Starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings. Our SP Images division distributes collectible trading cards and other memorabilia to retail outlets across the United States. In addition to our headquarters in California, we are supported by our satellite facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Japan, and Belgium. For more information, please visit our website: www.ultrapro.com.

