Poker Bots in 2020: Americas Cardroom Publishes In-Depth Article on The Current State of Bots and Other Attempted Cheating in Online Poker

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom, the online poker site that's revolutionizing the game in both the United States and worldwide, is now also leading the way in integrity and security.

A recent in-depth article was published on their website, titled "The Current State of Integrity and Security in Online Poker." The main part of the article was to discuss the prevalence of bots in the online poker industry and what certain sites are doing to combat them.

"We're best known for bringing big poker back to the U.S. with our cash games and huge guaranteed tourneys like the $7 Million Venom this past summer," stated Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. "However, none of that matters unless we continue to also lead the pack in terms of site integrity and security. That starts with dealing with online poker bots."

The article details how online poker bots have been a thorn in the side of operators for the last 20 years. While some sites have decided to throw up their hands and "yell uncle," others like Americas Cardroom have decided to fight back.

Americas Cardroom first developed a new Google Captcha service in the poker client, forcing players to verify that they're human in a set amount of time. They then changed their graphics table pixilation, which makes it very expensive for Commercial Bot Companies to keep their bots working on the site. Most of these companies have stopped targeting Americas Cardroom entirely and moved on to easier prey.

A final step in dealing with bots was developing a Transparent and Verifiable Banned Account Policy. This means that when a bot does sneak through and is subsequently discovered, Americas Cardroom publishes all the details on their website and pays the affected players back.

A secondary piece of the article focuses on integrity subjects like making sure an online poker site always has an updated Random Number Generator (RNG) certificate. There are also tips for players to make sure that their poker site is doing everything in their power to spot unfair External Assistance Tools, Collusion and other forms of cheating.

