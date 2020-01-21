Poker Champion Joanne Jishung 'JJ' Liu Purchases Rosati's Pizza Franchise

BRASELTON, Ga., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosati's Pizza is delighted to announce that successful poker champion, real estate developer and entrepreneur JJ Liu is expanding her extensive business portfolio with the purchase of one of their full-service Rosati's Pizza franchises.

JJ is excited to open Rosati's largest restaurant concept, a Sports Pub offering a full dining room and bar, in her current hometown, the prestigious and rapidly expanding city of Braselton, Georgia. JJ's local real estate investment and development have positioned her as an integral part of the area's business community. Purchasing a Rosati's Pizza franchise will further augment JJ's offerings for the residents of Braselton.

Rosati's has over 200 pizza restaurants serving Chicago style and Italian food nationally and we are proud to welcome JJ Liu, to help build out our 4th Georgia location. "JJ's location is well positioned to bring people together to enjoy great tasting quality pizza." said Tim McCarthy, VP of Franchise Development of Rosati's.

JJ and her family have enjoyed Rosati's food and family fun atmosphere for many years. While looking for her next business opportunity she discovered that Rosati's also has an impressive business model. Because of JJ's extensive franchising experience, she appreciates the benefits that Rosati's proven franchise model brings to a new business venture. In a recent interview, JJ spoke highly of working with Rosati's franchise team and of the support Rosati's brings at every step of the onboarding process. She shared "If you follow their systematic business formula, it's an easy franchise to start."

While her success allowed her to select from numerous franchise options, JJ chose to purchase a Rosati's Pizza franchise due to the income potential and the quality that Rosati's bring to every aspect of their operation.

Rather than leasing space for her new franchise restaurant, JJ is leveraging her real estate experience in the construction of her own building. The custom build-out will house not only her new Rosati's Pizza but several other businesses of her own, as well as leasing out commercial spaces. The new building will be close to the busy intersection of Spout Springs Road and Friendship Road, fronting on Spout Springs, a location which offers premium visibility and accessibility. It is in a high-traffic area near public shopping and other free standing restaurants, as well as a nearby apartment complex. Her location is projected to open late 2020 or early 2021.

JJ plans to be a full-time owner and operator of her new restaurant and is excited to offer the largest Rosati's franchise concept with a sports bar area for the adults while offering a full Rosati's menu for the whole family.

Rosati's Pizza is a Chicago-based, family-oriented pizza franchise established in 1964. CEO Anthony Rosati said, "Growing at an impressive rate and capturing awards such as top 20 rank in Pizza Today, we anticipate exciting and energetic new franchisees, such as JJ Liu, will be keen to expand the famous Rosati's menu nationally."

