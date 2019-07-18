PokerDivas Forges a Unique Path to Diversity and Inclusion

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerDivas, a New York-based company whose popular programs show people how to succeed in the business world using the principles of poker, presented their unique approach to Diversity and Inclusion before attendees from over 30 companies involved in leading D&I initiatives. The event was hosted by Manoj Rajwani, Associate Director at Willis Towers Watson, and Kyle Barrett, Vice-President at Speakeasy LLC. Attendees were asked to make a donation to Bottomless Closet to reserve their seat at the event.

The program began with a Keynote from Ellen Leikind, Founder and CEO of PokerDivas and Author of PokerWoman: How to Win in Love, Life and Business using the Principles of Poker. Leikind says her approach can change the dynamic of corporate relationships.

"Poker is a great equalizer," Leikind explained. "You can put a CEO next to an intern. They all start with the same amount of chips and the same deck of cards and each brings their own unique skills to the table. It doesn't matter how tall you are, how fit you are, or what your beliefs are. It's a level playing field. There is no corporate hierarchy at the poker table."

"The game of poker is a fun way to heighten diversity and inclusion awareness for an individual to empathize with," said Manoj Rajwani. "At the table, players are diverse and everyone is given the same chance to play, strategize, and win."

After learning the basics of No Limit Texas Hold'em and taking a Poker Personality Assessment to gain a deeper understanding of their own and their colleagues' temperaments and motivations, attendees participated in a non-cash tournament that included trophies for the winners.

"I'm here with my boss," noted an HR director, "but I'm not intimidated because at the poker table I feel like an equal."

Leikind believes her programs can reshape the work environment and help colleagues to look beyond superficialities, moving beyond the simple 'me' of getting ahead in the business world to focus on the 'we' of team building.

Or as one Women-in-Tech ERG co-founder summed it up: "What could be more inclusive than a diverse group of people having a blast and helping each other play their best game?"

About PokerDivas:

PokerDivas provides interactive corporate business programs including Women's and Diversity initiatives as well as team building and executive training programs teaching assertiveness, leadership, communication and negotiation skills through the fun and excitement of poker strategy. Professionals will learn everything they need to know at the poker table to be successful at the conference table. The women-owned business, founded by Ellen Leikind in 2006, is based in New York City. Visit pokerdivas.com to find out more about our global programs.

