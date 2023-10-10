Secure Your Dream Seat at the 2023 PGT Championship in Las Vegas!

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker enthusiasts and dreamers alike, here's your golden ticket! PokerGO and Switch Reward Card are thrilled to unveil their exhilarating collaboration, the "PokerGO® & Switch Reward Card® Play To Win Sweepstakes." But this isn't just any game—it's a gateway to riches and prestige. Entrants have the potential to secure a coveted seat at the high-stakes table of the 2023 PGT Championship in Las Vegas, with a prize pool boasting an incredible $1M. The victor of this intense showdown stands to take home a staggering half a million dollars! Beyond the potential windfall, the prize also guarantees a place amidst the world's top poker players, complemented by luxurious accommodations throughout the championship. The total value of this elite experience, not even including the potential winnings, is estimated at an impressive $20,000!

Kathy Roberts, CEO of Switch Reward Card, shared her excitement: "I'm thrilled about this unique offering. While the PokerGO Playing Cards NFT showcases artistic brilliance, it's just the tip of the iceberg. Our collaboration with PokerGO brings about an unparalleled opportunity for poker enthusiasts. We can't wait to see one lucky winner live the dream at the championship."

PokerGO® & Switch Reward Card® Announce the "Play To Win" Sweepstakes: A Chance to Join the Pros at the Table Tweet this

Mori Eskandani, President of PokerGO, remarked, "Every poker enthusiast dreams of having the opportunity to play alongside the game's greatest players for life-changing money, and we are so tremendously pleased to have partnered with Switch Reward Card to make that dream become a reality. We cannot wait to welcome the lucky winner to the PGT Championship at the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas and witness them go all in on the biggest stage as they enjoy the poker opportunity of a lifetime."

Launched on September 26, 2023, and drawing to a close on Sunday, December 17, 2023, the sweepstakes presents diverse entry avenues. Be it a transaction with the SWITCH ERC 20 token, the purchase of a $25 PokerGO Playing Card Utility NFT, or a no-purchase entry via post, every participant gets a fair shot at the grand prize. To delve deeper into the sweepstakes, explore unique NFT offerings, and jump into the action, head over to www.WinWithSwitch.com .

About PokerGO®:

PokerGO® is the global pinnacle of poker content. Annually delivering over 100 days of premier live poker events, PokerGO streams not just its iconic tournaments like the Super High Roller Bowl and Poker Masters but also select World Series of Poker final tables. Beyond live streams, their VOD library is a treasure trove for poker aficionados, filled with original shows and legendary poker moments. Dive into the world of PokerGO through the www.PokerGO.com website and engage with their thriving community across platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Discord.

About Switch Reward Card®:

Switch Reward Card is a trailblazer in the blockchain-driven financial ecosystem. Rewarding node software licensees with Switch Digital Rewards, it offers innovative payment solutions for both traditional and digital assets, acting as a bridge between conventional finance and DeFi. Dive deeper at www.SwitchRewardCard.com .

Switch Reward Card Disclaimer:

"Switch Nodes and the Switch Blockchain operate under a Distributed Governance Framework (DGF), which is separate from and not solely overseen by Switch Reward Card DAO LLC. The value derived from Switch Nodes and Switch Digital Rewards may not necessarily correlate with the success or failure of Switch Reward Card and Switch Pay."

For media inquiries:

Jay Anderton

Executive Vice President

Switch Reward Card

Email: [email protected].

SOURCE Switch Reward Card