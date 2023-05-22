PokerGO® and Gala Games to Launch Web3 Social Poker Game PokerGO Play™

News provided by

Gala Games

22 May, 2023, 11:41 ET

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerGO®, the world's largest poker content company, and Gala Games, a pioneer in Web3 entertainment, today announced the development of PokerGO Play™, which is set for public release later this year and will be available to play in beta in June.

PokerGO Play integrates leading Web3 elements on a state-of-the-art poker platform and will offer a revolutionary social gaming experience for poker enthusiasts around the world. Through innovative gameplay and platform functionality, users will have the ability to enhance and upgrade their player in addition to redeeming exclusive real-world prizes.

World-renowned poker professional Maria Ho has signed on as the first PokerGO Play ambassador and will help usher in the game's launch. She will also be a playable avatar in the game, along with other celebrity avatars.

"PokerGO's extensive experience in poker entertainment combined with the cutting-edge Web3 development at Gala Games is a perfect marriage," said Richard Blankenship, Chief Revenue Officer of PokerGO. "Together, we have been able to build a superior social poker game that players everywhere will love."

"Partnering with PokerGO, the leader in poker entertainment, we were able to develop a social poker game that is unlike anything available today, and players will soon realize the heightened entertainment that comes with playing poker in an immersive Web3 environment," said Eric Schiermeyer, Founder of Gala Games.

As part of the partnership, PokerGO Play becomes a top-tier sponsor of PokerGO and will receive premier marketing opportunities across the company's vast portfolio of content that includes the World Series of Poker and PokerGO-owned tournaments as part of the PokerGO Tour® such as the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, and PokerGO Cup. PokerGO Genesis NFT holders will receive beneficial status within the game, and the two sides plan to host special events inside the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas.

About PokerGO®
PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company delivering poker's most premier live events around the world to consumers. The platform delivers more than 100 days of live poker on an annual basis, streaming PokerGO® owned and operated tournaments such as the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, U.S. Poker Open, and PokerGO Cup, along with select World Series of Poker final tables and more. PokerGO's video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker, including High Stakes Poker, No Gamble, No Future, and High Stakes Duel. PokerGO curates programming that spans from expert commentary on the game to tales of iconic moments in poker history, to behind-the-scenes interviews with notable poker stars and more. For more information, please visit http://www.pokergo.com/. Become a part of the PokerGO community on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Discord.

About Gala Games
Gala is a Web3 games company that uses decentralization, player ownership and reward economies to create a revolutionary new way of gaming. With dozens of games on the horizon and several already in various stages of presale or beta play, Gala is quickly becoming the world leaders in own-your-experience gaming. Learn more at Gala.com.

