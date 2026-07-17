PokerStars & Ladbrokes veteran buys into Finnish news media Rahapelisanomat

TALLINN, Estonia, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling industry veteran Wille Wilenius has taken an ownership stake in Rahapelisanomat.fi, Finland's most-followed gambling news website.

Wilenius brings more than three decades of gambling and media experience, including serving as Ladbrokes and PokerStars' country manager for Finland in the 2000s and working with Helsinki press agency Bulevardin Viestintä.

"There is a clear need in Finland for an independent, journalistic media outlet covering both domestic and international gambling news," Wilenius said. "Rahapelisanomat has already succeeded in building a strong and experienced editorial team, and the foundation for future growth is firmly in place. We have established the largest following among iGaming news platforms in Finland, and our ambition is now to become a leading industry media brand across Northern Europe," Wilenius remarked.

"Mr. Wilenius' knowledge of the international gambling industry is deep and largely unmatched. Having him on the ownership side as we head into the regulation of the Finnish market is a great advantage," says Aleksi Virtanen, editor-in-chief of Rahapelisanomat.

Mr. Wilenius has previously advised Rahapelisanomat as a consultant, and now he moves to the ownership side.

Rahapelisanomat covers gambling news, lottery results and industry jobs for a Finnish-language audience. The media, founded in 2024, has over 30,000 monthly visitors.

Contact:

Aleksi Virtanen

***@rahapelisanomat.fi

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13158955

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Fair Gambling Company OÜ