Pokeworks Builds Momentum in First Half of 2026 with Franchise Growth and Menu Innovation

Fast-casual poke brand strengthens its footprint across 22 states with new openings, signed development deals, and the launch of its High-Protein Surf & Turf Bowl

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks, the largest and fastest-growing fast-casual poke brand known for its fresh, customizable offerings, is reporting strong sales and transactions momentum for the first half of 2026. Driven by new store openings, newly signed development agreements, and continued menu innovation, the brand is building on its growth trajectory entering the second half of the year.

First-Half 2026 Development Highlights

Courtesy of Pokeworks

Since the start of the year, Pokeworks opened five new locations and signed new multi-unit franchise agreements. Looking ahead, Pokeworks is poised to further broaden its reach within key regions such as New York City, Long Island, California, Denver, Boston, Nashville, and Texas, as the team proactively identifies new real estate opportunities nationwide.

Systemwide, Pokeworks now operates 85 locations across 22 states, reflecting 10% year-over-year unit growth. An additional eight locations are currently under construction and slated to open throughout the remainder of the year. The brand is also outpacing and doubling industry year-over-year sales and transaction performance, further underscoring the strength and consistency of its unit-level economics. Much of this growth is being fueled by Pokeworks' existing franchise partners, many of whom continue to sign up for additional units as they expand alongside the brand.

"We've had a strong first half of 2026, and it's a direct reflection of the confidence our franchise partners have in Pokeworks," said Peter Yang, Co-Founder and Head of Development at Pokeworks. "With openings in new markets like the Central California Coast, we're continuing to grow thoughtfully, and we're especially proud that so much of our growth is coming from franchisees who are expanding their footprint with us. As we move into the second half of the year, we remain focused on deepening our presence in current markets and supporting our partners every step of the way."

Menu Innovation: High-Protein Surf & Turf Bowl

Alongside its franchise growth, Pokeworks introduced its new High-Protein Surf & Turf Bowl, directly aligning with consumer trends towards protein-forward menu options. Bringing together premium ahi tuna and chicken breast with creamy avocado, surimi salad, double edamame, fresh greens, and chilled ramen noodles, the limited-time bowl delivers 44 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber per bowl. The launch reflects Pokeworks' continued commitment to menu innovation and giving guests craveable, better-for-you options that can fit into busy lifestyles.

Brand Recognition

Pokeworks' first-half momentum has not gone unnoticed. The brand was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list and earned a spot on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for the seventh consecutive year, reinforcing its position as a leader in the fast-casual poke category. Pokeworks is also the most highly rated poke brand in the U.S., reflecting the strong guest experience delivered across its system. Sales generated through Pokeworks Rewards have more than doubled over the past two years, demonstrating continued growth in guest loyalty and engagement.

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a group of friends and their love for Hawaiian poke. After experiencing authentic poke, the founders recognized the clear gap on the mainland and set out to bring the fresh flavors of Hawaiian poke by offering customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Its Poke Your WayⓇ approach lets guests tailor orders to various diets, including vegan and gluten-free, while offering convenient grab-and-go options for guests on the go.

For more information on Pokeworks' franchise opportunities, visit pokeworks.com/franchise/.

About Pokeworks

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a passion to spread its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way Ⓡ approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with seven consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 80 locations across 22 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworks.com, or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact: Amarra Lyons, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Pokeworks