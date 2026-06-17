Pokeworks Packs 44g of Protein Into New Surf & Turf Bowl

Limited-time bowl pairs ahi tuna and chicken breast with fresh ingredients and bold flavors for a satisfying meal built for busy days

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks, the fast-casual poke brand known for its fresh, customizable bowls and burritos, is introducing its new High-Protein Surf & Turf Bowl. Available for a limited time beginning June 16, the hearty new entrée delivers 44 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, and bold flavor in every bowl.

Bringing together premium ahi tuna and chicken breast, the High-Protein Surf & Turf Bowl pairs two protein-packed favorites in one satisfying meal. Packed with 44 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, the bowl combines creamy avocado, surimi salad, double edamame, fresh greens, chilled ramen noodles, and savory toppings for layers of flavor and texture.

Designed for guests looking to get more out of every meal, the High-Protein Surf & Turf Bowl delivers lasting satisfaction without sacrificing freshness or flavor. Whether it's lunch between meetings, dinner after a workout, or fuel for a busy day, it's a craveable meal built to keep up.

"More guests today are looking to make every bite count," said Mike Wu, Head of Concept at Pokeworks. "The High-Protein Surf & Turf Bowl combines 44 grams of protein with fresh ingredients and bold flavors, making it a satisfying choice for anyone looking to stay energized and get more out of their meal."

To celebrate the launch, Pokeworks is rewarding guests with a lineup of limited-time promotions throughout June:

Father's Day Weekend Special | June 19 – June 21

Guests can enjoy a FREE Garlic Spam Musubi or dessert with any entrée purchase using code DADDAY . Offer redeemable once per order, regardless of the number of entrées.

Guests can enjoy a with any entrée purchase using code . Offer redeemable once per order, regardless of the number of entrées. High-Protein Surf & Turf Bonus Points | June 22 – June 28

Rewards members receive +20 bonus points with the purchase of a High-Protein Surf & Turf entrée. No code required. Limit one qualifying order per day.

Guests can enjoy the new High-Protein Surf & Turf Bowl and redeem eligible offers in-store, online at order.pokeworks.com, or through the Pokeworks app.

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a passion for authentic Hawaiian-inspired poke. Through its Poke Your Way® approach, guests can customize bowls, burritos, and salads with high-quality ingredients and sustainably sourced seafood, with options for a variety of lifestyles, including vegan and gluten-free.

The High-Protein Surf & Turf Bowl is available for a limited time at participating Pokeworks locations nationwide beginning June 16. For more information and to order online, visit pokeworks.com.

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way ® approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with seven consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 80 locations across 22 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworksfranchise.com, or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact: Ashlyn Jensen, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Pokeworks