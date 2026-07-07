Pokeworks Builds Momentum in Texas with Continued Expansion and Franchise Growth

Leading poke brand expands pipeline statewide after selling out franchise availability across nearly every major Texas market

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks, the largest and fastest-growing fast-casual poke brand known for its fresh, customizable offerings, is strengthening its presence across Texas. With an active development pipeline, the brand is looking to expand its footprint and continue investment in key growth markets across the state. This news comes as the brand continues momentum nationwide, with 14 stores in development across Texas, Massachusetts, Colorado, and New York.

Courtesy of Pokeworks

Today, Pokeworks has 26 locations open across Texas with 11 franchisees operating across the state, with six more locations under construction across Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso. The brand welcomed its most recent opening in The Woodlands in Houston this June.

Texas has become a major growth market for Pokeworks, fueled by consistent population growth, a thriving business environment, and increasing consumer demand for fresh, healthy, and customizable meals that fit busy lifestyles. The state's performance has also attracted a diverse group of operators, with approximately 90% of Pokeworks' Texas franchisees developing multiple units, underscoring continued confidence in the brand's long-term opportunity.

As momentum continues, Pokeworks is actively seeking additional real estate opportunities across Austin, Dallas, and Houston to support future growth. The brand's flexible footprint enables expansion into both traditional and non-traditional environments, including mixed-use developments, universities, airports, office campuses and other high-traffic locations. Having sold out all franchise availability across every major Texas market outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, Pokeworks is actively seeking franchisees in the DFW metro who are interested in bringing the brand's healthy, customizable offerings to their communities.

"What's happening in Texas is exactly the kind of growth we aim for as a brand," said Peter Yang, Co-Founder and Head of Development of Pokeworks. "We've built meaningful momentum with strong franchise partners, thoughtful market development, and a model that works across a variety of locations. The fact that nearly every major Texas market is already spoken for, and our franchisees continue to sign on for more units, shows the level of confidence operators have in Pokeworks and where the brand is headed."

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a group of friends and their love for Hawaiian poke. After experiencing authentic poke, the founders recognized the clear gap on the mainland and set out to bring the fresh flavors of Hawaiian poke by offering customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Their Poke Your Way® approach lets guests tailor orders to various diets, including vegan and gluten-free, while offering convenient grab-and-go options for guests on the go.

For more information on Pokeworks' franchise opportunities, visit pokeworksfranchise.com.

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way® approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with seven consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 80+ locations across 22 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworksfranchise.com, or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact: Amarra Lyons | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Pokeworks