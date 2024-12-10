Pokeworks Launches OG Poke Bowl as a Limited-Time Offering

Leading premium poke franchise rolls out a bold, fresh twist on a poke classic: the OG Poke Bowl, available December 10 for a limited time only

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks , the leading fast-casual poke brand, is proud to introduce the OG Poke Bowl, a vibrant Limited-Time Offering crafted with premium ingredients and bold flavors. Available starting December 10, this dish highlights Pokeworks' commitment to offering fresh, innovative menu options that deliver exceptional taste and quality.

Pokeworks' OG Poke Bowl

The OG Poke Bowl features premium ahi tuna marinated in Pokeworks' Signature OG Shoyu Sauce, a rich blend of oyster sauce and garlic with a touch of sweetness. A key element of the bowl is a bright and slightly peppery watercress, a nod to Hawaiian cuisine. The watercress's distinct zesty kick beautifully complements the umami-rich OG Shoyu Sauce. This is combined with crunchy sliced onions, green onions, sesame seeds, and garlic crisps to offer a multi-layered experience of textures and flavors.

"The OG Poke Bowl represents the best of what Pokeworks stands for: fresh ingredients, authentic inspiration, and bold flavors," said Mike Wu, Co-Founder and Head of Culinary at Pokeworks. "The pairing of the zesty watercress with the savory OG Shoyu Sauce adds a unique depth, offering guests an unforgettable poke experience!"

Through Poke Your Way®, guests can customize their OG Poke Bowl exactly to their liking. Enjoyable over a bed of warm, fluffy white rice, salad, or noodles–and as a bowl or a burrito. Taking it a step further, customers can also adjust the OG Shoyu Sauce level to light, medium, or heavy for a personalized taste.

To celebrate the launch, Pokeworks Rewards Members can earn 10 Bonus Points when they purchase the OG Poke Bowl online through the Pokeworks website or app and in-store from December 15 to 21.

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a passion for authentic Hawaiian poke. After experiencing the vibrant flavors of Hawaii, its co-founders set out to bring the island experience to the mainland with customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Their Poke Your Way® approach lets guests tailor orders to various diets, including vegan and gluten-free, while offering convenient grab-and-go options for guests on the go.

For more information on Pokeworks, please visit https://pokeworks.com/ .

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – to the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way® approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest-quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world for five consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 72 locations across 20 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworks.com, or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn , Instagram , and TikTok .

Contact: Amarra Lyons, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Pokeworks