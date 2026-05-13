Pokeworks Accelerates Growth Across Greater Boston with New Openings and Strong Community Momentum

Experienced franchise partners Rong Cong and Lelin Kandel expand footprint with Cambridge opening, Somerville reopening, and additional locations in development

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks , the largest and fastest-growing fast-casual poke brand known for its fresh, customizable offerings, is continuing its expansion across Greater Boston, led by multi-unit franchise partners Rong Cong and Lelin Kandel. After signing a seven-unit development deal with the brand in 2024, the duo has established a strong development pipeline with two new openings, additional locations underway, and strong early performance gaining traction across the market.

Courtesy of Pokeworks

Most recently, Pokeworks opened a new location at 60 First St. in Cambridge in February, positioned at the entrance of the CambridgeSide Galleria, a high-traffic area. The team also reopened Pokeworks' Somerville restaurant at 261 Elm St. Additional restaurants are underway, in Burlington (opening Q2) and Hanover Crossover (opening this summer). As they continue to scale, Cong and Kandel are seeking real estate across neighborhoods such as Wellesley, Jamaica Plain, Fenway-Kenmore, Seaport, Brighton-Allston, and Woburn.

"Boston is a fantastic place with a unique liveliness and resilience, and that really shapes how people approach their daily lives, including how they eat," said Cong. "It's one of the oldest cities in the country, but also incredibly forward-thinking, with a strong focus on healthy living. Pokeworks fits naturally into that mindset, and we're excited to expand into more neighborhoods and bring an accessible, sustainably sourced, and great-tasting option to the community."

Kandel's path to ownership reflects a full-circle moment for the brand, having started as Pokeworks' first-ever employee in 2015 before rising to Senior Operations Manager and now serving as a multi-unit franchisee. Combined with Cong's experience operating and scaling multiple Pokeworks locations in other markets, the duo is focused on disciplined, community-driven growth across the Boston market.

"As local owners, we take a lot of pride in building something meaningful within the communities we're part of, and that really shapes how we approach each new location," said Kandel. "Having been with Pokeworks since the very beginning, it's incredibly rewarding to now be growing the brand in a city like Boston, where there is such a strong appreciation for quality, consistency, and a great overall dining experience."

Early results have been particularly strong in Cambridge, where the location has generated a remarkable surge in catering orders and established a high level of repeat business. This performance reinforces the brand's relevance among both individual guests and corporate clients. As they continue to expand, the group is prioritizing strategic, measured growth across the Boston metro, focusing on building density in high-potential neighborhoods before entering new markets, with ongoing support from Pokeworks' corporate team helping guide development and operations.

"Rong and Lelin exemplify the kind of long-term commitment we value in our franchise system," said Peter Yang, Co-Founder and Head of Development of Pokeworks. "Both have deep roots with the brand, bringing years of experience and a strong understanding of our operations, which allows them to grow thoughtfully while staying true to the communities they serve."

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a group of friends and their love for Hawaiian poke. After experiencing authentic poke, the founders recognized the clear gap on the mainland and set out to bring the fresh flavors of Hawaiian poke by offering customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Their Poke Your Way® approach lets guests tailor orders to various diets, including vegan and gluten-free, while offering convenient grab-and-go options for guests on the go.

For more information on Pokeworks' franchise opportunities, visit pokeworksfranchise.com .

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way® approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with seven consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 80+ locations across 22 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworksfranchise.com , or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn , Instagram , and TikTok .

Contact: Amarra Lyons | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Pokeworks