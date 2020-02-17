Pokeworks Poised for Momentous 2020, Closes Out 2019 with Impressive Growth, Menu Innovation

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks, the nation's largest and fastest-growing poke franchise, is forging ahead in 2020 riding the momentum of last year's impressive growth and shows no signs of slowing. The brand has solidified its place at the forefront of the fast-casual restaurant space, leading the pack with impressive menu innovation and development last year and plans to build on this momentum in 2020.

In 2019, Pokeworks listened to consumer demand for a fresh take on a maturing trend with menu innovations that incorporated new flavors and textures, while staying true to its traditional Hawaiian roots. In partnership with Bravo's Top Chef alumnus, Chef Sheldon Simeon, Pokeworks rolled out two limited time spice-centric, flavor-packed bowls – the Spicy Sichuan Bowl and the Lava Bowl. The brand also unveiled a new warm, torched poke that is served with a broth, called Poke-Zuke to make poke the perfect dish year-round.

Driven by innovation behind the counter, Pokeworks saw heightened consumer demand for its fresh poke. To keep up with demand, the brand opened 20 new restaurants last year, leading to a total of 46 open restaurants with 130 in development. This year, Pokeworks plans to keep up this momentum with plans to bring 30 locations to untapped markets across the nation, such as St. Louis, Denver and Portland.

"This has been a milestone year for us, most notably when it comes to menu innovation. This is a direct result of the support, unmatched dedication and creativity of our franchise partners and corporate staff," said Mike Wu, CEO and co-founder at Pokeworks. "We are looking forward to elevating our efforts in bringing a fresh take on traditional poke to communities across the nation in 2020."

In addition to menu innovation and development, Pokeworks solidified its place at the top by earning recognition across the restaurant industry in 2019. The brand earned the No. 3 spot on Restaurant Business's Future 50 list – a measurement of the fastest-growing restaurant concepts – and was recognized on Fast Casual's Movers & Shakers list – an annual ranking that lists the top 100 brands in growth, creativity and contribution to the restaurant industry.

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks is building on momentum largely fueled by its millennial relevance and deep-rooted commitment to sustainability efforts and has grown to 46 locations open across the United States. Pokeworks is actively seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchise partners to join its team of highly ambitious and hardworking entrepreneurs. The average investment for a Pokeworks is $250,000 to $850,000. For more information about the Pokeworks franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.pokeworks.com/franchise

ABOUT POKEWORKS

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing poke brands in North America with 46 locations open and more than 130 under development. Offering guests an authentic taste of the islands, Pokeworks in collaboration with Bravo's Top Chef Sheldon Simeon, provides a fresh take on Hawaiian-inspired poke burritos, bowls and salads derived from the highest quality ingredients from local waters. The brand's chef-driven menu allows for complete customization to cater to almost anyone, including those maintaining gluten-free, nut-free, vegetarian, vegan as well as cooked or raw protein diets. For more information about Pokeworks, visit https://www.pokeworks.com/.

Media Contact: Claire Symington, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or csymington@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Pokeworks

Related Links

http://www.pokeworks.com

