Pokeworks Surpasses 2024 Fast Casual Industry Benchmarks, Poised for Continued Success in 2025

The leading premium poke franchise beats industry benchmarks and unveils plans for a stronger 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks , the quickest-growing fast-casual poke brand in the world, is proud to celebrate its record-breaking 2024 performance while preparing for an ambitious 2025. The brand exceeded 2024 industry benchmark reports1 in growth, nearly doubling the year-over-year same-store sales trend and achieving significant gains in same-store traffic and are seeing results so far in 2025. As Pokeworks looks ahead, it is focused on strengthening franchisee relationships, enhancing operational excellence, and introducing exciting menu innovations.

Line of customers waiting to enter Pokeworks

Elevating Franchisee Success

In 2024, Pokeworks doubled down on its commitment to franchisee success, expanding its operations team and implementing systems designed to optimize unit economics. Central to these efforts was a renewed focus on guest surveys and reviews, enabling franchisees to improve service quality and maintain exceptional food standards.

This relentless focus on guest experience, combined with its premium product offerings and strategic pricing, has created a unique growth flywheel that drives sustained sales growth for franchisees. Notably, Pokeworks' check averages outperformed the fast-casual industry standards, further underscoring its success.

"At Pokeworks, our franchisees are the heart of our brand," said Peter Yang, co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Pokeworks. "We're laser-focused on providing them with unparalleled support, to best help them reach their individual goals as franchise owners and ensuring that their success translates into a premium experience for our guests, and it's incredible to see the efforts reflected in our strong year-over-year sales and transactions growth."

Strategic Expansion and Growth

Pokeworks achieved a 10% year-over-year increase in their national and international footprint in 2024, opening eight new locations across major markets like Michigan, Texas, California, New York, and Georgia, as well as three locations in Canada. With six additional openings planned for early 2025, the brand is well-positioned to continue its expansion into both established and non-traditional spaces like airports and college campuses.

Marketing Advancements

Under the leadership of Ha Ly, Head of Marketing, Pokeworks has elevated its omnichannel marketing programs, launched cutting-edge digital campaigns, intensified focus on guest service feedback, and crafted an upgraded loyalty program that has driven measurable results and stronger guest engagement. Combined with a sharp focus on data analytics and technology, these efforts have strengthened the connections with guests and franchisees.

Pokeworks' 2024 marketing initiatives included standout campaigns such as the Pokeworks Aloha Summer Sweepstakes, which featured exciting prizes like a trip for two to Hawaii. These activities boosted guest excitement and underscored the brand's commitment to delivering innovative, memorable experiences.

Pokeworks plans to launch a range of menu innovations in 2025 including Hawaiian Hot Plates, all-new Signature Drinks, Açaí Bowls, and "Poke Bombs." By continuously leveraging guest feedback and data insights, the brand aims to evolve its offerings and maintain its leadership in the fast-casual poke segment.

"2024 was such a monumental year for Pokeworks, and we can't wait to propel off the momentum we built this last year," said Ly. "The positive response from our guests has been overwhelming, inspiring us to keep innovating and adapting to their needs. We're thrilled to continue introducing the Pokeworks difference to new communities while strengthening relationships with our existing guests."

Recognition and Accolades

For the fifth year in a row, Pokeworks has been named one of Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and was also highlighted in QSR's 'Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024,' underscoring the brand's commitment to quality and innovation in the fast-casual dining space.

For more information on Pokeworks' franchise opportunities, visit https://pokeworksfranchise.com/ .

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way™ approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with three consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 72 locations across 20 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworksfranchise.com , or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn , Instagram , and TikTok .

1 Based on the Jefferies 2024 report

Contact: Ashlyn Jensen | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Pokeworks