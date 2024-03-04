Pokey O's Cookies & Ice Cream Launches Newest Brick and Mortar Location in Rockwall

The Beloved Dallas Ice Cream Staple is Opening Shop on March 22

ROCKWALL, Texas, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dessert fans, rejoice! Pokey O's , the longtime Dallas ice cream sandwich shop, is headed to neighboring Rockwall for its newest brick-and-mortar location. Set to open later this month, Pokey O's Rockwall will serve the same premium quality, signature creations in a wide array of craveable flavors that are a favorite amongst those young and old.

Pokey O’s, the longtime Dallas ice cream sandwich shop, is headed to neighboring Rockwall, Texas for its newest brick-and-mortar location. The store will it open its doors on Friday, March 22.

Growing up in the DFW metroplex, Pokey O's had always been a go-to for Trevor Anderson and his best friend, Cole Feigl. Together, with Cole's sister Kennedi Feigl and cousin, Wesley Hibbs, the four will now serve as franchise partners of the Rockwall spot. Widely recognized for its Pokey O's Ice Cream Sandwich of two fresh-baked cookies hugging a scoop of Blue Bell ice cream, the brand launched in 2006. The new location marks its first physical store since the original on the campus of Southern Methodist University, in addition to its fleet of food trucks.

"To say that Pokey O's has always been a huge part of our lives is an understatement. Growing up, it was an integral part of the Park Cities/SMU community catering for our churches, schools, birthday parties, and I even took my wife on one of our first dates there! It's a truly special place to us," said Anderson. "We're incredibly excited to continue to grow the brand and share the deliciousness with the Rockwall community."

In addition to its traditional ice cream sandwich, Pokey O's also serves the Instagram-worthy Pokey Oh-My-Gosh which features a three-scoop, double ice cream sandwich, complete with Texas State Fair cookies. For those wanting even more variety, a selection of shakes, cookies and cakes are available to order off the Pokey O's menu. There's even Pokey Paws dog treats for those four-legged good boys and girls.

"Everything that Pokey O's does is larger than life and there's a reason why it has continuously been recognized as one of Texas' go-to dessert shops," said Feigl. "No matter what type of occasion you're celebrating or just stopping by, it always makes your day a little bit better."

Pokey O's Rockwall location will open its doors on Friday, March 22 at Noon. Customers are invited to take advantage of a special one-day-only Buy One, Get One Free deal, while supplies last. The store is located at 2455 FM-740, N Suite 110 with regular hours daily from Noon until 9pm. For more information, visit www.pokeyosrockwall.com .

Launched in 2006, Pokey O's Cookies & Ice Cream is a beloved Dallas dessert shop. Beginning with a single store in the heart of the city, the brand now features multiple area locations and a fleet of food trucks as well as catering teams across North, Central, and East Texas. For more information on Pokey O's, visit www.pokeyos.com .

