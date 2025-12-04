Poki Wins ‘Best in Business’ at Dutch Game Awards

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The platform's success champions the mass appeal of web gaming as Poki celebrates one billion plays per month

Web gaming platform Poki has today announced that it won the prestigious Best in Business award at the Dutch Game Awards, recognising Poki's success as a self-funded Dutch company in the competitive global games industry.

The award comes following a five-year period of significant success for Poki, which has grown from a platform of 10 million monthly players into a global entertainment destination now serving over 100 million players every month. During this period Poki has grown to become the global market leader in the web games space. The Poki.com website gives players access to over 1,000 high-quality, curated games made by a thriving game developer community from all over the world. In June 2025, Poki celebrated a major milestone of 1 billion plays. This momentum has fuelled rapid team expansion, scaling from 50 to 65 full-time employees within the past year alone.

Poki's co-founder Michiel van Amerongen commented: "This win recognises the twelve years of hard work and effort, as an independent Dutch company, to build the world's #1 web games platform. We are on a mission to create the ultimate online playground, a playground where we offer instant, easy access to free games for players all around the world. We care about the success of our game developers, and empower them to create great games by creating an environment where they can innovate and thrive. We are excited to continue supporting the growth of web games."

In the Dutch Games Association's 2024 report , the Dutch games industry was found to experience an average annual revenue increase of 10.5% between 2021 and 2023, reaching a record €763 million in total revenue. Serving over 100 million monthly players, Poki's success as an Amsterdam-based company is a testament to the strength of the local industry and the rising prominence of web gaming.

Poki's developer-first model has driven unprecedented success: revenues for its top developers have increased tenfold in five years, varying from $50,0000 to $1 million annually. This radical shift has allowed creators to secure sustainable livelihoods and grow their game studios, fueling the platform's overall expansion. This award highlights Poki's success, grounded in their vision to create the ultimate online playground, and reinforces that developer care and creative freedom are the ultimate drivers of growth.

Poki is on a mission to create the ultimate web games playground – where players and developers come together to play, discover, connect and create. Poki helps a global community of 600+ developers to turn their games into hits by leveraging the power of the web and user-friendly dev tools. Developers can launch, improve, and skyrocket their games to success. For more information, users can visit: https://developers.poki.com/

