Poland Data Center Market Report 2023-2028: Investment Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

17 Oct, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Poland data center market is expected to reach a value of $1.45 billion by 2028 from $950 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2022 to 2028

This report analyses the Poland data center market share. IT elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. IT discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Poland's data center market is experiencing significant growth, driven by government and business-led digitalization initiatives. These initiatives have spurred the adoption of transformative technologies like 5G, big data, IoT, and artificial intelligence across the country.

The shift towards cloud-based workloads has further fueled demand for cloud and colocation facilities in Poland. The nation is home to a variety of local and global cloud operators, including OVHcloud, Microsoft, Google, SNP, and Atman.

Poland's data center operators are aligning with the nation's sustainability objectives by incorporating renewable energy sources into their operations. For example, Vantage Data Centers' WAW1 facility in Poland leverages renewable energy options such as outside air cooling systems.

The country boasts connections to key data center markets like Germany, Sweden, and Denmark via two crucial submarine cables, Baltica and Denmark-Poland 2. Additionally, several major cities, including Katowice, Poznan, Warsaw, Krakow, and Wroclaw, have established inland internet exchange points, complementing existing data center facilities.

Key investors in Poland's data center market include 3S Group, Artnet, Atman, Beyond.pl, Equinix, Netia, and T-Mobile, among others. Notably, the market has attracted new entrants like DATA4 and Vantage Data Centers, indicating its attractiveness for investment and growth.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Poland colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in Poland by colocation and enterprise operators.
  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing Poland data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland:
    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 48
    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04
    • Coverage: 11+ Locations
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in Poland:
    • Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
    • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • The Poland data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

  • How much is the Poland data center market investment expected to grow?
  • What is the growth rate of the Poland data center market?
  • How many data centers have been identified in Poland?
  • What are the driving factors for the Poland data center industry?
  • Who are the key investors in the Poland data center market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

114

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$0.95 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$1.45 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.3 %

Regions Covered

Poland

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Atos
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • AODC
  • PORR GROUP
  • Qumak
  • STRABAG
  • TECHKO
  • Turner & Townsend
  • Warbud

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M
  • ABB
  • Aermec
  • Airedale International Air Conditioning
  • Alfa Laval
  • Carrier
  • Caterpillar
  • Condair
  • Cummins
  • Daikin Applied
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Perkins Engines
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • 3S Group
  • Artnet
  • Atman
  • Beyond.pl
  • Equinix
  • Netia
  • T-Mobile

New Entrants

  • DATA4
  • Vantage Data Centers

EXISTING vs. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
    • Warsaw
    • Other Cities
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers
  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • Ups Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Rack Cabinets
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
  • Physical Security
  • DCIM

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Geography

  • Warsaw
  • Other Cities

News Releases in Similar Topics

