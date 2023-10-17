Poland Data Center Market Report 2023-2028: Investment Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Poland data center market is expected to reach a value of $1.45 billion by 2028 from $950 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2022 to 2028

This report analyses the Poland data center market share. IT elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. IT discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Poland's data center market is experiencing significant growth, driven by government and business-led digitalization initiatives. These initiatives have spurred the adoption of transformative technologies like 5G, big data, IoT, and artificial intelligence across the country.

The shift towards cloud-based workloads has further fueled demand for cloud and colocation facilities in Poland. The nation is home to a variety of local and global cloud operators, including OVHcloud, Microsoft, Google, SNP, and Atman.

Poland's data center operators are aligning with the nation's sustainability objectives by incorporating renewable energy sources into their operations. For example, Vantage Data Centers' WAW1 facility in Poland leverages renewable energy options such as outside air cooling systems.

The country boasts connections to key data center markets like Germany, Sweden, and Denmark via two crucial submarine cables, Baltica and Denmark-Poland 2. Additionally, several major cities, including Katowice, Poznan, Warsaw, Krakow, and Wroclaw, have established inland internet exchange points, complementing existing data center facilities.

Key investors in Poland's data center market include 3S Group, Artnet, Atman, Beyond.pl, Equinix, Netia, and T-Mobile, among others. Notably, the market has attracted new entrants like DATA4 and Vantage Data Centers, indicating its attractiveness for investment and growth.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland : Facilities Covered (Existing): 48 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04 Coverage: 11+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

: Data center colocation market in Poland : Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

: The Poland data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3 % Regions Covered Poland

EXISTING vs. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Warsaw Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

