Poland Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 1465 Million by 2026 - Arizton

Poland data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the period 2020−2026. Poland data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get Insights on 48 existing data centers and 5 upcoming facilities spread across 4 cities including Warsaw and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Rapid investment in technology and network connectivity, favorable government support, a growing OTT and gaming market, GDPR implementation, and new cloud region announcements by hyperscale operators will be strong drivers for the Poland data center industry in coming years.

data center industry in coming years. Warsaw is the primary data center hub in Poland , hosting 50% of the existing third-party data centers in the region, and contributing to over 65% of the existing power capacity in the country.

is the primary data center hub in , hosting 50% of the existing third-party data centers in the region, and contributing to over 65% of the existing power capacity in the country. Local colocation operators such as Atman, Netia, Equinix, 3S, T-Mobile, Polcom, and Beyond.pl dominate the Poland market. However, global operators have entered the market in the last few years. For instance, Vantage Data Centers, and Data4 group are entering the market with the development of hyperscale data centers.

market. However, global operators have entered the market in the last few years. For instance, Vantage Data Centers, and Data4 group are entering the market with the development of hyperscale data centers. Poland has several free trade zones in Warsaw , Katowice , Wroclaw, and Poznan, which provide multiple benefits to investors, such as exemption of corporate tax up to 50 years, full exemption of import and export tax, and support with the local labor recruitment.

has several free trade zones in , , Wroclaw, and Poznan, which provide multiple benefits to investors, such as exemption of corporate tax up to 50 years, full exemption of import and export tax, and support with the local labor recruitment. Poland is working toward a New Energy Plan to increase the share of renewable energy source by at least 23% to the final consumption by 2030. The plan also aims to reduce the share of coal energy to 56% and decrease greenhouse emissions by 30% in 2030.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue |2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland

Facilities Covered (Existing): 48



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5



Coverage: 4 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Morocco

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, cooling systems, tier standard, and geography

Key Market Participants – List of 6 IT infrastructure providers, 6 construction service providers, 8 support infrastructure providers, and 9 data center investors

Poland Data Center Market – Segmentation

In Poland , most data centers are designed for air-based cooling technique. The growing construction of data centers expects to be a major factor for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.

, most data centers are designed for air-based cooling technique. The growing construction of data centers expects to be a major factor for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units. Greenfield data center construction dominates the Poland market, and it is also witnessed the development of on-premises modular data center construction. The rapid growth and the development of data center projects will provide opportunities for new players to enter the Poland market.

market, and it is also witnessed the development of on-premises modular data center construction. The rapid growth and the development of data center projects will provide opportunities for new players to enter the market. Increase in awareness toward switchgears in rerouting the tremendous quantity of power successfully in the data center environment will increase switchgears adoption.

In 2020, Google invested in the development of the cloud region in Warsaw, Poland , which will be built, according to Tier IV standards.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Warsaw

Other Cities

Poland Data Center Market – Dynamics

In Poland, private and public companies participate in IoT developments to generate job opportunities and new revenue streams. However, the demand for data center services in Poland has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic with heightened access to internet-related services aided by nation-wide lockdowns imposed by governments in March 2020. The rapid investment in 5G technology and its deployment is leading to a substantial increase in data generation, thereby increasing investments in data centers. Poland is another emerging center for smart city development in the European market, with several smart city projects being developed. For instance, the critical tasks. For instance, Atman partnered with Vertiv to launch IT testing laboratory in its Warsaw data center; it will examine the performance impact of IT infrastructure.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Big Data and IoT increasing Data Center Investments

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Centers

5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Investment

Increase in Digital Economy in Poland

Poland Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

(Area and Power Capacity) Warsaw



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AODC

PORR GROUP

TECHKO

STRABAG

Qumak

WARBUD

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

Equinix

Beyond.pl

Vantage Data Centers

DATA4

EXEA Data Center

Atman

Netia

3S Group

Artnet

