Poland Demographic and Economic Study 2021: Hailed as the European Union's Growth Champion in 2019, Poland Experienced Significant Economic Contractions in 2020 - Forecast to 2025

Hailed as the European Union's growth champion in 2019, Poland experienced significant economic contractions in 2020.

A resurgence of COVID-19 caused a double-dip in the country's GDP growth rate. The economic risks associated with COVID-19 restrictions persisted in early 2021 as the second wave of the virus swept the country. Will Poland return to its pre-pandemic growth levels? How important is Poland's domestic market to its post-COVID-19 recovery? In this research, the publisher analyzes the macroeconomic trends and outlook for Poland through 2025.

This analysis includes an in-depth examination of the drivers and restraints of the Polish economy from 2020 to 2025. In the past 5 years, Poland has steadily improved its global competitiveness, supported by favorable business reforms. This forward-looking macroeconomic assessment encompasses complex global issues affecting the Polish economy and its impact on trade, government spending, and GDP growth. The report also offers perspective on the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the national and regional economic growth outlook.

The country will experience transformative demographic changes during the next decade as the aging population increases steadily. Another key feature of this study is the social outlook for Poland that covers important health indicators such as the disease profile, the health insurance climate, and the status of public healthcare. The research identifies the fastest-growing city along with a deep dive into the changing population size and density.

Through an in-depth social and economic analysis, the supplier has detailed the economic growth opportunities for businesses. This report defines the context of these opportunities and the call to action that should be leveraged by companies to drive growth. Similarly, this research identifies and expands top strategic imperatives for businesses to ensure growth during these uncertain times.

Key Issues Addressed

What is Poland's growth outlook?

What trajectory will recovery take?

Which provinces contribute the most to GDP?

How will COVID-19 affect fiscal and monetary policy?

What fiscal support has been provided to businesses?

What are some of the growth opportunities that businesses can leverage?

What are the strategic imperatives to ensure growth between 2021 and 2025?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Economic and Social Environment in Poland

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Macroeconomic Environment in Poland

Poland's Economic and Social Environment - An Overview

Key Economic and Social Metrics in Poland

Socioeconomic Growth Drivers in Poland

Socioeconomic Growth Restraints in Poland

3. Poland's Economic Outlook

GDP Growth

City-Wise GDP

The COVID-19 Impact on Fiscal and Monetary Policy

Fiscal Analysis

Trade Analysis

The Impact of Global Economic Trends and Events

The Positioning on Global Performance Indices

4. Poland's Social Outlook

Population Structure

Population Size and Density

Disease Profile - Communicable Diseases

Disease Profile - Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs)

Health Insurance and Out-of-Pocket Expenditure

General Hospitals in Poland

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - New EU Recovery Fund to Bring Increased Public Investments in Diverse Industries

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Growth of the Silver Economy

Growth Opportunity 3 - Lowered Tax Levies Create Investment Opportunities in Research & Development

Growth Opportunity 4 - Export Opportunities for Domestic Medical Manufacturers

