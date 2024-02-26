Poland Ecommerce Market Databook 2023: A $47.6 Billion Market by 2027 - 100+ KPIs on Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poland Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ecommerce market in Poland is expected to grow by 11.31% on annual basis to reach US$33.0 billion in 2023. The Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.60% during 2023-2027. The Ecommerce gross merchandise value in the country will increase from US$29.6 billion in 2022 to reach US$47.6 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Poland. It details market opportunity across key Ecommerce verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.

It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Poland.



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

In-depth Understanding of Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2018-2027). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key Ecommerce verticals.

Insights into Opportunities across key Ecommerce verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a Ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the Ecommerce industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Scope

Poland Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Poland Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Bonprix, Euro - Net's euro.com.pl, Terg's Media Expert, Zalando, Zooplus )

Poland Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Fru.pl, iTaxi, mytaxi, Rainbow Tours, Travelplanet.pl )

Poland Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Bolt Food, Glovo, Pyszne, Too Good To Go, Uber Eats)

Poland Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Poland User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Poland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Poland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Poland Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Poland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Poland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Poland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Cross Border

Domestic

Poland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Mobile

Desktop

Poland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Poland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Poland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Poland Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

