Poland Logistics Market is Expected to Reach Around USD 70 Billion by 2023: Ken Research

Poland logistics market by service mix (freight forwarding, warehousing and value added services), by industries (manufacturing, retail, motor vehicle & parts, food, plastic, furniture, paper and others). Freight forwarding market by freight mode (land and pipeline freight, water freight and air freight), by international and domestic freight forwarding, by major flow corridors (European countries, Asian Countries, North American countries and rest of the world), by delivery (normal and express). Poland warehousing market by geography (Warsaw, Silesia, Poznan, and others), by business model (Industrial/ Retail/ Agriculture, Container Freight/ inland Container Deport and Cold Storage), competitive scenario, future outlook and projections. Poland express logistics market by air and ground express, by B2B, B2C and C2C segment, by international and domestic express logistics service, competitive scenario, future outlook and projections. Snapshot on E-commerce logistics, Poland CEP (Courier, Express and Parcel) market, cold chain logistics, third party logistics. Competitive landscape of major players (PKP Cargo, DSV Group, Kuehne + Nagel, LOTOS Kolej Sp. Z. o. o, Yusen Logistics (Polska) Sp. z o.o., DB Schenker, DHL Poland, Raben Group and DPD Polska) in Poland logistics market.

Logistics market in Poland has been supported by the stable financial economy of the country and increasing trade with the European countries.

The increasing consumption in the country, growth of the e-commerce sector along with rising number of retail outlets will lead the growth of the Polish logistics market in the upcoming years.

The Polish economy in the past few years has gradually revived from the global economic crises of 2008. The increasing trade between Poland and European countries has provided a boost to the logistics industry in the country. Since 2014 the trade balance has been positive and is likely to continue the trend on the back of a positive economic outlook. Export and import of goods contribute substantial share to the overall revenue of the logistics market. Increase in Polish exports to the European Union countries in the coming years will be one of the key factors propelling the logistics market in the country. The GDP growth rate in the country is also positive and is increasing owing to the growth of the manufacturing and agricultural sector. The growth trend in these industries is likely to continue in the future and fuel the logistics market in the country.

More warehousing hubs are likely to gradually come in eastern region of the country. The logistics industry in Poland is now focusing on to create warehousing hubs and cater to the Central and Eastern European Region. Robust growth in the e-commerce, retail and FMCG sector will be the driving engines of the warehousing sector in the country. With the growth of the freight forwarding and warehousing industry the market for value added services is also likely to grow.

Companies are likely to introduce more efficient and time saving services that will benefit the client. The express logistics market is likely to witness double digit growth on the back of growth in e-commerce sector. The need for cold chain services will also grow as the trade and consumption of perishable goods will grow. The market share of 3PL industry is likely to augment in the future; also companies are likely to introduce 4PL and 5PL services in the future. All these factors combined together will provide sustainable growth to the logistics industry in Poland.

Ken Research in its latest study, Poland Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022- by Domestic and International Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Express Logistics, Cold Chain, Third Party Logistics, E-commerce Logistics suggests that the logistics and warehousing market in Poland will grow at a gradual rate owing to the rise in trade, growth of the manufacturing sector and increasing consumption in the country.

