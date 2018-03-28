Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system

"Poland joins the now 15 nation strong group of countries which trust Patriot to defend their citizens, military and sovereignty," said Wes Kremer, President of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. "Poland's procurement of Patriot strengthens Trans-Atlantic partnership and security by enabling a common approach to Integrated Air and Missile Defense, and creating jobs in the US and Poland."

Patriot is the backbone of NATO and Europe's defense against ballistic and cruise missiles, advanced aircraft and drones.

NATO Nations with Patriot: The US, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, and Spain currently have Patriot. On Nov. 29th, Romania signed an LOA for Patriot, making it the 6th NATO member state to procure Patriot. Additionally, a Congressional notification regarding a potential Patriot sale to Sweden has been completed.

Patriot in Poland: Prior to signing the LOA, Poland agreed to an industrial-participation proposal offered by Raytheon and its industry partners. To facilitate Poland's self-sufficiency, which is required by Polish law, Raytheon will transfer technology to the extent permitted by US law and regulations.

This LOA is for Phase I of "WISLA," Poland's two-phase medium-range Integrated Air and Missile Defense procurement. Under Phase II, Poland has stated it intends to acquire additional Patriot fire units, Gallium-Nitride-based 360-degree Active Electronically Scanning Array Radar, and SkyCeptor™, a low-cost interceptor missile.

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5ITM products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

The 15 Patriot Nations are:

United States of America

The Netherlands

Germany

Japan

Israel

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Taiwan

Greece

Spain

Republic of Korea

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Romania

Poland

