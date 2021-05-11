Poland Spring 100% Natural Spring Water Brings Bottles Full Circle With ‘Made For A Better Tomorrow’ Campaign

The campaign coincides with Ice Mountain® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water's launch of better bottles, which have long been 100% recyclable and are now also made with 100% recycled plastic2 (rPET). With this latest milestone, all six regionally distributed spring water brands now offer bottles made with 100% recycled plastic2 and that are 100% recyclable. This effort not only contributes to a circular economy where bottles are made with other bottles, but also can help keep plastic out of landfills, oceans and waterways.

With the new 'One-for-One Promise,' for every person who pledges to recycle their bottle during the campaign, the regional spring water brands will donate a bottle of water back to that region. The brands are working with Feeding America® and local organizations to reach communities that have been hard hit by COVID-19, recovering from storms, or facing longer-term water access issues.

The more people who pledge to recycle, the more water will be donated across all six brands, with a total minimum donation of nearly 200,000 and a maximum donation of nearly 3,000,000, half-liter bottles of water1. The campaign ends on October 14, 2021.

"Now more than ever, people want to make a difference and are looking to connect with brands with purpose," said Yumi Clevenger-Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, BlueTriton Brands. "Low recycling rates across the country and access to clean drinking water in some communities are two prevalent issues and our new campaign1 invites people to join us and help make a meaningful impact on both our planet and on the health of fellow Americans. This is an example of how we are bringing to life our passion to be a force for good and a force for growth."

The campaign and its 'One-for-One Promise' provides a simple and safe way for people to help make a difference, which is a growing trend coming out of the pandemic. In a new study conducted on behalf of Poland Spring and its sister brands, over half of Americans (53%) gave back to their community and took action for the first time in their lives within the past year. Additionally, more than half of Americans (56%) surveyed said they would rather give back virtually instead of in-person. Harnessing this momentum, Poland Spring and the other regional brands hope to not only tap into this growing desire to give back, but also inspire consumers to recycle more by connecting these important habits to giving back to communities in need.

"Challenges like the coronavirus pandemic have demonstrated just how resilient and remarkable communities around the country are — and what can happen when people come together to support one another," said Blake Thompson, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Feeding America. "We're excited to be a part of the Made For A Better Tomorrow campaign to help bring drinking water to people who need it most."

This campaign is the latest initiative from Poland Spring's MadeBetter® mission to take action for healthy communities and a healthy planet. In 2019, Poland Spring announced its industry-leading plan to reach 100% recycled plastic2 across its still water portfolio by 2022. Beyond recycled plastic, Poland Spring is collaborating with the University of Maine to explore bio-based packaging solutions, which could potentially use new materials derived from sustainably harvested Maine wood as an alternative to plastic. Poland Spring Brand's bottling facilities in Maine also recently received the highest level of certification from the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS), recognizing the company's advanced-level water stewardship and community engagement efforts in the state.

The Made For A Better Tomorrow campaign will be hosted on each regional spring water brand's website. To take the pledge for any of the brands, people can scan the QR code on the label or visit the websites with /pledge. Visit Poland Spring's pledge at www.PolandSpring.com/pledge.

1 5/3/21-10/14/21. 33K bottles min/495K bottles max per brand (total of 198K bottles min/2.9M bottles max across six brands) One .5L bottle of water, or the equivalent volume, will be donated for each pledge.

2 Available in 20-ounce, 700-mL, 1-Liter and 1.5-Liter still water sizes; Arrowhead available in 1.5-L still water size only; labels and caps are recyclable, but not made with recycled material. Bottles under 1-gallon size will be made with 100% recycled plastic; labels and caps are recyclable, but not made with recycled material.

