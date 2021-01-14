Poland Spring® ORIGIN and Patrick Dempsey Bring the Crisp, Refreshing Taste of Maine to the Nation

Poland Spring® ORIGIN was recently introduced to the market bringing perfectly balanced, 100% natural spring water to the nation. Filtered through a 10,000-year-old glacial aquifer, with naturally occurring electrolytes for a perfectly balanced, crisp taste like no other, Poland Spring® ORIGIN is sustainably sourced from White Cedar Spring, nestled deep in the woods of Maine and bottled in a beautiful bottle made from 100% recycled plastic* that is also completely recyclable.

On January 25th, Poland Spring® ORIGIN will debut "My Origin," the new TV and digital collaboration with Patrick Dempsey. In this personal yet majestic spot – shot by director Matt Baron – Dempsey invites us to run alongside him through the beautiful woods of his home state. In doing so, he finds himself reconnecting with his own Maine origins and the crisp water he loves. "My Origin" is the story of 100% natural spring water with a taste like no other, from Maine — a place like no other.

"Like many Maine ex-pats, I missed my favorite water, and with the launch of Poland Spring® ORIGIN, I can now get it anywhere," said Dempsey. "But it's so much more than that for me. I appreciate the values the brand has, the pride it takes in their product, as well as their commitment to sustainability and conserving Poland Spring® ORIGIN's beautiful source. I learned about recycling as a kid, when my father ran a redemption center in Maine. This campaign connects with me on a very personal level and I hope it will with everyone else as well."

Demonstrating the brand's commitment to sustainability, Poland Spring® ORIGIN bottles are 100% recycled* and recyclable; meaning each bottle is made from other bottles and can also be recycled into new bottles, completing the loop. Poland Spring® ORIGIN is proud of its investment in conservation efforts in New England, including the Bluesource – Baskahegan Improved Forest Management Project in Maine, a project located on over 86,000 acres of forest in the Northeast. Our investment helps offset the environmental impact of shipping our product.

"Poland Spring® has been synonymous with Maine for more than 175 years. With Poland Spring® ORIGIN, we're finally able to share a taste of Maine with the entire nation," said Yumi Clevenger-Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Nestlé Waters North America. "To unveil Poland Spring® ORIGIN, we wanted to collaborate with someone who embodies the authentic spirit of Maine and shares our roots, our values, and deep respect for and love of nature. The choice was simple: Patrick is genuine and down-to-earth. He's committed to making a positive impact, and is deeply connected to the Earth, believing – as we do – that nature is essential to our wellbeing."

"My Origin" is a fully integrated media campaign, including TV, digital and social media. Throughout the campaign, consumers will learn about Dempsey's origin, his home state of Maine, and his favorite premium water brand, Poland Spring® ORIGIN. To learn more about Poland Spring® ORIGIN, visit https://www.polandspring.com/origin-premium-bottle, to watch the commercial visit our YouTube page and follow us on Facebook , Twitter, or Instagram .

About Poland Spring® ORIGIN

Poland Spring® ORIGIN is a premium spring bottled water, sustainably sourced from the White Cedar Spring in Maine. Poland Spring® ORIGIN offers 100% natural spring water and a refreshingly crisp taste, filtered by a 10,000 year-old glacial aquifer. Poland Spring® ORIGIN is sold in a premium 100% recycled plastic* (rPET) bottle, derived from food-grade recycled plastic, demonstrating the brand's leading sustainable packaging solutions while underscoring its support of a global recycling movement. Poland Spring® ORIGIN is available to consumers nationwide at your local grocery retailer and online. To learn more, visit: https://www.polandspring.com/origin-premium-bottle and follow us on Instagram and Facebook: @PolandSpringORIGIN and on Twitter: @PolandSprORIGIN

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water , Nestlé® Splash and Nestlé® Pure Life® . The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® , a customizable water and beverage delivery service.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 7,000 associates in the United States, we manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve more than 18,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 38 active springs throughout the United States. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the more than 120 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at https://www.nestle-watersna.com/en follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA.

* Excludes label and cap, which are recyclable, but not made from recycled material

