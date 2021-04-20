Poland Spring® ORIGIN Announces Grant to Help Conserve the Downeast Lakes Community Forest in Maine

POLAND SPRING, Maine, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poland Spring® ORIGIN , 100% Natural Spring Water from Maine, is proud to announce its continued support of The Trust for Public Land with a $300,000 grant to help expand the prized Downeast Lakes Community Forest in its home state of Maine.

"At Poland Spring® ORIGIN we believe that nature is essential for wellbeing and we're proud to support The Trust For Public Land as they create improved opportunities for Mainers to access the outdoors, including the expansion of this prized community forest," said Yumi Clevenger-Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Nestlé Waters North America. "Continuing to conserve the beauty that nature has to offer is a priority for Poland Spring® ORIGIN and this project helps conserve both the Maine wildlife and recreational access for current and future generations to enjoy when they visit this special place in Maine."

The Downeast Lakes Community Forest Project is a 2,025-acre expansion, which includes old-growth type forest, wetlands, and streams, that will conserve one of the last undeveloped tracts of land on Sysladobsis Lake lacking protection from development. The expansion will provide 2.7 miles of shoreland access for all to two of the most pristine lakes in Maine. The land is also used by the community for hiking, hunting, snowmobiling, mountain biking, and other recreational activities. And now with Poland Spring® ORIGIN's support, those unofficial trails will be conserved for neighbors and visitors alike.

"The importance of having spaces to connect to the outdoors is more apparent than ever. Community forests provide opportunities for people to experience the healing benefits of Maine's woods and waters," said Betsy Cook, Maine State Director for The Trust for Public Land. "The Downeast Lakes Community Forest expansion will create much needed places for residents and visitors alike to get outside and enjoy all Maine has to offer."

"Community forests offer permanent protection of our natural resources while leaving vital stewardship decisions in the hands of local communities," said David Montague, President and CEO of the Downeast Lakes Land Trust. "The forests and lakes are the lifeblood of this region. This expansion of the Downeast Lakes Community Forest will support local jobs and community traditions that are tied to the forests and lakes, and conserving this land will help to preserve our communities and way of life."

The Downeast Lakes Community Forest Project will be unveiled to the public later this year.

About Poland Spring® ORIGIN

Poland Spring® ORIGIN is a premium spring water brand, sustainably sourced from the White Cedar Spring in Maine. Poland Spring® ORIGIN offers 100% natural spring water and a refreshingly crisp taste, filtered by a 10,000 year-old glacial aquifer. Poland Spring® ORIGIN is sold in a premium 100% recycled plastic* (rPET) bottle, derived from food-grade recycled plastic, demonstrating the brand's leading sustainable packaging solutions while underscoring its support of a global recycling movement. Poland Spring® ORIGIN, made by BlueTriton Brands, is available to consumers nationwide at your local grocery retailer and online. To learn more, visit: https://www.polandspring.com/origin-premium-bottle and follow us on Instagram and Facebook: @PolandSpringORIGIN and on Twitter: @PolandSprORIGIN

* Excludes label and cap, which are recyclable, but not made from recycled material

About The Trust for Public Land

The Trust for Public Land creates parks and protects land for people, ensuring healthy, livable communities for generations to come. Millions of people live within a 10-minute walk of a Trust for Public Land park, garden or natural area, and millions more visit these sites every year. To support The Trust for Public Land and share why nature matters to you, visit www.tpl.org. Follow The Trust for Public Land's social media pages here: – Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact: Kelly Jones, 646-459-9652, [email protected]

SOURCE Poland Spring® ORIGIN 100% Natural Spring Water