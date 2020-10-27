Poland, the biggest European furniture exporter, began expansion in the USA - European Smart Design from Poland

"High Point Market is the first such a large international fair organized since March this year, i.e. since the SARS-CoV2 virus spread in Europe and America," said dr Tomasz Wiktorski, project coordinator. The national showroom was one of the few debutants at the fair. Due to the lack of some important players from other countries (including Germany or Italy), Poland was noted as the main European exporter of furniture. The smaller number of exhibitors from China means that Polish furniture also has a great chance to become a new important sourcing alternative, especially since Poland is the second largest furniture exporter in the world with exports amounting to USD 12 billion.

"During the fair, our stand was visited by nearly 100 people representing the largest American dealers, wholesalers, interior designers and purchasing groups," emphasized Michał Strzelecki, director of the Polish Chamber of Commerce of Furniture Manufacturers. The showroom was also popular among dealers representing the upper segment with customized furniture.

Visitors appreciated the modern design and high-quality furniture finishing – rare in the USA. The Polish showroom stood out also thanks to the offer variety and multitude of upholstered furniture options. The commercial potential of customers visiting the stand is estimated at USD 10 billion.

"Our presence in High Point is a big step towards increasing the cooperation of Polish companies with the American market. We are leaving with a portfolio of development projects and I can say that soon new Polish furniture will appear in the showrooms of American partners and in American homes," commented the satisfied PCCFM president Jan Szynaka.

The Polish showroom was created as part of the European Smart Design from Poland project – a joint initiative of the PCCFM and the Polish National Foundation. It presented seven Polish furniture brands: Benix, Black Red White, Gala Collezione, Raw, Szynaka Meble, Vzór and Zieta Studio. The October market was the first stage of expansion overseas, as the showroom will stay for the next two editions of the HPMKT. More information: http://pl.furniture/.

