Poland to Host World's Most Prestigious One-on-one Breaking Competition

After a unique edition with its full qualification series cancelled in light of the pandemic last year, the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2020 featured an invitational line up and was hosted in Salzburg, Austria. Gdańsk, a historic and picturesque city on the Baltic coast, will set the stage for this year's World Final and will welcome the return of Red Bull BC One's qualification program. Gdańsk will host all country champions and national heroes as they battle it out to make it to the World Final line up, which will feature sixteen b-boys and sixteen b-girls.

Last year's edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final saw B-Boy Shigekix, the youngest winner in the history of the competition, bring the title to his homeland, Japan; while B-Girl Kastet from Russia walked away with her second championship belt, after gaining the first one at Red Bull BC One World Final Mumbai in 2019. Following her historic win as the first ever back-to-back World Champion in Red Bull BC One history, Kastet was recently announced as the newest member of the Red Bull BC One All Stars.

This year's program will be available to stream on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull BC One channels. For the first time, the event will be split across two days, ensuring the inclusion of a full Top 16 b-girl World Final into the rundown.

Celebrating 20 years of breaking, Red Bull BC One in 2021 launched the campaign tagline "Breaking Since 2001".

Brush up on the basics of breaking and catch the 202 World Finals on Red Bull TV.

ABOUT RED BULL BC ONE

Red Bull BC One is the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world. Every year, thousands of breakers compete for a chance to represent at the World Final.

With 17 World Finals hosted in major cities around the world since 2004, Red Bull BC One has over 60 events and programs in over 30 markets. For countries without an event, the Red Bull BC One E-Battle gives anyone with an internet connection, anywhere in the world, a fighting chance to become their next country champion.

Red Bull BC One is also home to one of the most competitive breaking crews in the world, the Red Bull BC One All Stars.

Red Bull BC One is powered by Technics.

