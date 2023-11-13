Polar Adventurer Eric Larsen Launches the POLAR ACADEMY 2024 BIPOC Polar Scholarship with Support from Jack Wolfskin

News provided by

Eric Larsen

13 Nov, 2023, 08:37 ET

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polar adventurer and expedition guide Eric Larsen along with world renowned outdoor apparel, equipment and footwear company Jack Wolfskin are pleased to announce their first annual BIPOC Polar Scholarship. The scholarship will cover all expenses for six BIPOC individuals to participate in Eric's level 1 polar training course on Lake of the Woods in northern Minnesota. The eight-day course is designed to teach the skills associated with modern-day polar travel while completing a 'mini' expedition on Lake of the Woods. All necessary gear, equipment, travel costs, and course fees will be provided thanks to a generous donation from Jack Wolfskin.

Continue Reading
Erick Cedeño leading a polar training group on Lake of the Woods in northern Minnesota.
Erick Cedeño leading a polar training group on Lake of the Woods in northern Minnesota.
A group of aspiring polar travelers participating in Eric Larsen's Level 1 Polar Training Course.
A group of aspiring polar travelers participating in Eric Larsen's Level 1 Polar Training Course.

"This course is about training the next generation of polar adventurers and expedition guides while removing any barriers for participation," commented Eric Larsen. "Equally important, the scholarship highlights the incredible story of Matthew Henson, an African American explorer who was an integral team member in Robert Peary's North Pole expeditions in the early 1900's." 

An accomplished polar adventurer and mountaineer, Larsen has completed more North and South Pole expeditions than any other American in history and in 2010 was the first and only person to successfully complete expeditions to the South Pole, North Pole and the summit of Mount Everest in a continuous 365-day period. In 2014, Larsen completed what will most likely be the last ever human-powered full (from land) North Pole expedition in history. 

Despite a recent battle with colorectal cancer, Larsen has been planning the academy for several years while engaging with members of the BIPOC adventure community. As a result, Minnesota winter adventurer Emily Ford will serve as co leader for the training and two prior polar training participants Erick Cedeño and Danica Carey will assist as well. The three along with Rohan Freeman who grew up in Jamaica and is the first African American to climb the Seven Summits, will form the selection committee. 

More recently, Larsen has been working with Jack Wolfskin to develop a winter expedition line of clothing. The German-based manufacturer is stepping up to assist with both clothing and financial support. 

"We feel lucky to be able to partner with an experienced and thoughtful professional like Eric for the Polar Training Academy," said Brad Potts, Director Brand & Creation. "From a product stand point, this is just another step in our development process. More importantly, however, Jack Wolfskin is committed to making the outdoors inclusive for all and reinforces that "discovery" can happen for everyone."

The course runs January 20-28th 2024. The deadline to apply is December 1st, 2023. The winners will be selected from an array of criteria and selected on December 8th, 2023. To learn more and apply please visit http://www.ericlarsenexplore.com/scholarship/.

The Polar Academy is also made possible through support by Fischer Skis. Uvex, OneWay, Baffin, Therm-a-Rest, MSR, Stanley, Sierra Designs, Ignik and Seirus Innovation are providing gear and equipment for the group as well.

Media Contact:
Eric Larsen
1-218-370-9137
[email protected]

SOURCE Eric Larsen

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.