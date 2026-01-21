Polar Light Technologies achieves nano-scale LED; paves way to next-generation MicroLED / NanoLED devices

Company's Pyramidal, bottom up (etch-free) architecture in single material, paves the way for monolithic RGB Displays

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polar Light Technologies AB ("Polar Light"), a Swedish semiconductor innovator specializing in next-generation MicroLED technology, today unveiled a breakthrough at SPIE Photonics West 2026, announcing that it has produced its first series of nano-scale LEDs. This achievement illustrates the extraordinary flexibility of the company's patented pyramidal architecture, developed without requiring the traditional etching process.

Smallest MicroLEDs ever shown (PRNewsfoto/Polar Light Technologies)

Over the last several months, Polar Light has produced a series of electrically excited InGaN NanoLEDs, measuring 500 nanometers and smaller, which are built using the same monolithic architecture as Polar Light's existing MicroLED platform. This revolutionary new process enables Polar Light to scale its technology to significantly smaller dimensions without compromising performance or efficiency.

"Reaching NanoLED scale without sacrificing LED performance or production capability is a major milestone for the industry," said Oskar Fajerson, CEO, Polar Light Technologies. "NanoLEDs, in combination with our roadmap toward monolithic RGB, will enable the next generation of ultra‑small, monolithic full‑color displays."

MicroLED is widely regarded as the next display technology due to its unparalleled brightness and low power consumption, making it possible to create whole new categories of display types for a wide variety of novel use cases.

In spring 2025, Polar Light demonstrated its first public prototype at Display Week. In January 2026, Polar Light announced a new €5 Million+ funding round that will enable the company to bring its first products to market in late 2026.

About Polar Light Technologies

Headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, Polar Light Technologies is the leading developer of next-generation MicroLED technologies. Polar Light's unique architecture uses pyramidal structures grown without etching. This enables full RGB on a single epi-wafer and is a foundation for sub-MicroLED innovations, while delivering exceptional brightness and energy efficiency for advanced display applications. For more information, visit Polar Light Technologies or email [email protected].

