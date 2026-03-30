Polar LNG Launches and Appoints Industry Veteran Joel Riddle as President and CEO

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Polar LNG announced its launch and the appointment of Joel Riddle as President and Chief Executive Officer. The company is advancing a nearshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) project at Prudhoe Bay on Alaska's North Slope that uses a proven best-in-class operational model implemented for over two decades in Arctic LNG projects, designed to accelerate the delivery of Alaska's vast natural gas resources to market while supporting American jobs and reinforcing U.S. energy leadership.

"Alaska's North Slope holds one of the most significant undeveloped natural gas resources in the world," said Joel Riddle, President & CEO of Polar LNG. "Polar LNG is uniquely positioned to bring this resource online—delivering reliable energy for Alaska and a strategic supply for the United States that strengthens energy security, supports American leadership, creates new jobs, and provides trusted energy to our allies."

UNLOCKING STRATEGIC ENERGY RESOURCES

Developing Alaska's trapped hydrocarbon resources would strengthen America's long-term energy security and help ensure the United States—not its geopolitical competitors—plays a leading role in supplying global energy markets.

Strategically located in Alaska, Polar LNG offers one of the shortest LNG shipping routes from North America to key Asian markets, approximately 3,600 miles to Japan compared to over 10,000 miles from the U.S. Gulf Coast. This geographic advantage positions Alaska as a critical energy partner for allied economies across the Pacific.

In addition to strengthening domestic energy capacity, the project supports America's strategic presence in the Arctic. Infrastructure development in the region reinforces U.S. maritime capability and helps ensure the United States maintains leadership in an increasingly important geopolitical arena.

DELIVERING REAL BENEFITS TO ALASKA

Polar LNG will deliver tangible, long-term benefits to Alaska by generating sustained state revenue from Prudhoe Bay's natural gas and property tax revenue for the North Slope Borough, supporting essential services and local infrastructure. And it will strengthen emergency response in the Beaufort Sea through year-round Arctic operations, provide critical support to remote communities, expand continuous environmental monitoring, and incorporate Alaska Native knowledge to ensure responsible development.

COMPLEMENTARY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR ALASKA'S ENERGY FUTURE

Polar LNG is designed to complement Alaska's broader natural gas development efforts, including the Alaska LNG pipeline project. Through new investments in Arctic infrastructure—including next-generation icebreaking vessels and significant upgrades to West Dock at Prudhoe Bay—the project will enable year-round navigation and logistics access to Alaska's North Slope. These improvements will facilitate the transport of heavy equipment, industrial materials, and critical supplies necessary for large-scale energy development in the region.

"Alaska's energy future is not about choosing one project over another," Riddle said. "Both initiatives share the same goals: providing energy security for Americans and creating economic opportunity for Alaska. We believe in an abundance mindset when it comes to American energy development."

LEADERSHIP

Before joining Polar LNG, Joel Riddle served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tamboran Resources Limited for approximately twelve years (2013–2025). During his tenure, he led the company's strategy to develop unconventional natural gas resources in Australia's Beetaloo Basin, helping position Tamboran as a major participant in one of the region's most significant emerging gas developments. He oversaw corporate strategy, exploration programs, investor relations, and regulatory engagement while working closely with partners, capital markets, indigenous communities, and government authorities.

Riddle's career spans engineering, commercial development, and executive leadership across several major energy companies. He began at ExxonMobil before moving through Unocal and Murphy Oil, gaining broad exposure to global operations and corporate planning.

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SOURCE Polar LNG