Polaris Achieves DOE 50001 Ready Designation at Seven of its U.S. Facilities

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), the global leader in powersports, announced today that seven of its U.S. based sites have achieved 50001 Ready designation from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). This recognition is a milestone in the company's focus on implementing an energy standard in its facilities and achieving a 50% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) (scope 1 and 2) across its global footprint by 2035.

Polaris leveraged the DOE 50001 Ready program's no-cost tools to identify areas of opportunity and implement systems and processes that help lower energy use, cost, and emissions, and ultimately meet the necessary criteria to be recognized as being 50001 Ready.

"As a company passionate about helping people enjoy the outdoors, we recognize the importance of doing our part to be stewards of the environment both in our facilities and through responsible riding practices," said Deborah Briggs, Vice President EHSS and Facilities, Polaris. "Becoming DOE 50001 Ready plays a large role in an individual site's contributions toward our goal of a 50% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions while also helping us put the right infrastructure in place to measure and monitor continued improvements."

GHG emissions is just one area of focus for Polaris when it comes to reducing its environmental impact. In 2023, the company announced it had achieved all three of its 2022 environmental stewardship goals including surpassing its goal of a 5% reduction in GHG and reporting a cumulative 12.7% reduction. Additionally, Polaris introduced a new set of Geared For Good environmental goals focused on the areas of GHG emissions, renewable energy, water and waste management. 

As if today, the seven Polaris sites that have been designated as 50001 Ready include: Huntsville, Ala.; Monticello, Minn.; Osceola, Wis.; Roseau, Minn.; Spirit Lake, Iowa, Vermillion, S.D.; Wyoming, Minn. The Huntsville, Alabama, facility renewed its certification for a fourth year in 2023.

To learn more about Polaris' other  corporate responsibility initiatives, check out the Geared For Good portion of Polaris.com.

About Polaris 
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

SOURCE Polaris Inc.

