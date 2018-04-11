Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado

The expansion will occur over the next eight years in two phases. The first portion will focus on the company's facilities in Metro Denver, where Polaris Alpha will build a new 20,000 square foot office. Through this first phase, 150 new jobs will be created at the Metro Denver location.

The second phase will involve the expansion of Polaris Alpha's Colorado Springs facilities. The company is planning to expand those offices by an additional 80,000 square feet of new space, and will hire 300 more employees there by 2026.

The expansion plans are the culmination of efforts by both the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation in obtaining state tax credits and job incentives to help facilitate this expansion by Polaris Alpha. The two organizations worked together to secure a Colorado Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit from the State of Colorado that will assist in Polaris Alpha's recruiting efforts to fill its job openings. It will also enable Polaris Alpha to execute a multi-pronged advertising campaign to generate interest from potential employees in both the Denver region and Colorado Springs.

"We are extremely excited to accelerate our growth plans in Colorado," said Jay Jesse, president, Polaris Alpha. "The state is a major hub in our growing company. We are very bullish on Colorado as a location not only to work, but also to provide a great environment for employees and their families to thrive."

"Polaris Alpha plays a crucial and foundational role in Colorado Springs' and our region's defense and technology industries, and the Chamber & EDC is pleased we could help secure this long-term commitment." said Tammy Fields, chief economic development officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. "This announcement further validates Colorado Springs as a technology powerhouse and helps ensure a robust business climate for years to come."

J.J. Ament, CEO of the Metro Denver EDC, added, "We are very proud to have Polaris Alpha expand in both the Metro Denver region and Colorado Springs. Polaris Alpha is taking advantage of our state's greatest assets, our highly educated and skilled workforce."

In both locations, Polaris Alpha will be looking to hire software engineers, systems engineers, space scientists, cloud enterprise architects, machine learning specialists, and other IT professionals. Those applicants with security clearances will be at a distinct advantage since much of the work performed by the company is for agencies within the U.S. Intelligence Community.

Polaris Alpha, with dual headquarters in Colorado Springs and Fredericksburg, Va., is also expanding in other parts of the U.S. as well. The company is currently looking to fill a number of similar positions at its offices in several East Coast locations.

Polaris Alpha ("Polaris") provides advanced technical capabilities, specialized domain expertise, and mission critical solutions to Department of Defense and Intelligence Community customers. Polaris has approximately 1,300 employees with major offices in Annapolis Junction, Md.; Columbia, Md.; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Denver; and Fredericksburg, Va.; as well as customer sites both domestically and internationally. For further details on its customers and capabilities, please visit its website at www.polarisalpha.com or at LinkedIn.

