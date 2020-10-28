Polaris Creates a New Category of Professional Services Automation

Whether you are a leader focused on practices, clients, resources, projects, or finances, Polaris' MissionControl center gives you a view of what's critical to your success. It's customized to your role, yet operates off a common shared data platform, with 100% accurate and consistent data. That means there are no data silos, helping you understand the whole business and operate in harmony across groups.

The Polaris SmartBeats system continuously harvests data from users and systems to deliver real-time visibility into the organization's work. These real-time insights lead to more agile responses, and more rapidly getting and keeping resources, projects, and finances on-track and optimized.

Polaris is created by the team at Replicon, the Time Intelligence company. Replicon has over 25 years of industry leadership in enterprise time tracking, and supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, and will now leverage that experience in the world of professional services.

"There's a recurring theme across the thousands of services customers we work with, which is that they are falling short of their overall profit potential, with undiscovered opportunities in bidding, utilization, expenses, and billing," said Raj Narayanaswamy, co-CEO of Replicon, Inc. the company behind Polaris. "We created the Polaris Self-driving PSA Solution to solve this problem so that firms can make better decisions, based on a real-time, accurate, holistic view of their total business across practices, clients, resources, projects and roles."

The Next Horizon for Professional Services Success

Polaris PSA introduces a number of innovative approaches to empower businesses to improve and optimize project, resource, and financial management:

MissionControl provides a comprehensive real-time view of the pulse of the business for leaders focused on practices, clients, projects, resources, or finances, as well as integration with leading BI tools.

SmartBudget makes it easy to optimize professional services revenue and pricing by accounting for all relevant metrics including true resource costs, utilization, margins & more.

SmartMatch is an intelligent resource recommendation engine that provides the closest resource option based on the criteria, and ensures the right resources are allocated to the right projects.

SmartBeats and Project Pulse provide real-time insights into the status of projects and tasks, with ongoing updates to: work completed, work to be done, and estimated completion, instead of relying on out-of-date weekly timesheets.

Collaborative Resourcing Workflow enables conversations between project and resource managers around the right resources for projects.

Skills Cloud provides tracking and smart display of skills, certifications and expertise levels for each resource as needed by your services firm.

Project, Resource and Financial Governance standardizes projects, resource, billing, and other processes across your services business for a consistent view.

Bill Plan Engine and Multidimensional Rate Card provides versatile bill plan modeling to accommodate various client/project billing and invoicing needs – fixed-bid, time & materials, flat or any combination.

Mobile, Enterprise-Grade, Cloud Platform is secure, global, configurable and scalable to support millions of users.

Plug-and-Play offers smooth integration so you can share project, resource, time, costs and billing information with your ecosystem - whatever that may be.

Watch the video for an overview of Polaris, the world's first self-driving PSA:

https://youtu.be/SS3vxp-_tT8

Polaris PSA is available immediately, for a live demo and pricing information please contact Polaris Sales at (877) 762-2519 or [email protected]

About Polaris:

Polaris, the world's first Self-driving PSA, has created a new category for Professional Services Automation. For the first time, leaders get intelligent help with decision making as Polaris does the heavy lifting, analyzes real-time data, and delivers live recommendations on the best possible choices for them to decide from. Polaris is created by the team at Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, with over 25 years of industry leadership in enterprise time tracking. Replicon supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, including PwC, SAS, NTT, NSC Global, Omnicom, and Aon. To learn more, visit PolarisPSA.com

