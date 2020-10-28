Polaris Group Announces Partnership with Assembly Health

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Group is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Assembly Health, a modern healthcare company that exists to promote the wellbeing of seniors, patients of all kinds, and those who serve them.

Founded in 1988, Polaris Group, a nationally recognized firm serving Long Term Care (LTC) Communities, specializes in Medicare compliance, clinical consulting, benchmarking analytics via its Key Indicator Trend (KIT) reports, outsourced billing solutions, and specialized staffing placements.

Assembly® is partnering with Chuck Cave and the Polaris Group team to expand Assembly's service offerings in the LTC industry.

"We are proud of the expertise that the entire team at Polaris Group has provided to LTC Communities over the past 32 years and are excited to continue to serve our clients alongside the Assembly Health team," said Mr. Cave, President of Polaris Group. "Our partnership with Assembly Health allows us to accelerate our growth within LTC Communities across the U.S. while focusing our services to best fit the needs of our clients."

Assembly® was formed to ease the strain of running physician practices and LTC Communities, so that caregivers can focus on what they do best: delivering care to patients in need. As a technology-enabled Management Services Organization (MSO), Assembly® has partnered with leading companies by offering tech-enabled solutions to help navigate the complexities of value-based payments, growth of Medicare Advantage, evolution of compliance requirements and increase in overhead costs.

"We could not be more excited to have Chuck and the entire Polaris Group team join the Assembly Health family," said Brad Morehead, CEO of Assembly®. "The partnership with Polaris Group allows our organizations to support LTC Communities through world-class business solutions and is the perfect complement to Assembly's ancillary healthcare services partner, Preferred Provider Group."

Assembly® is pursuing strategic partnerships to expand and strengthen the company's services. To learn more about joining the Assembly®, contact Blake Toll, Chief Development Officer at [email protected].

About Assembly®: Founded in 1971 in Northbrook, IL, and headquartered in Chicago, IL Assembly® has grown tremendously to its current footprint serving 4,000+ facilities and 200+ physician practices in more than 40 states. In conjunction with our suite of companies, Assembly® provides an array of tech-enabled products and services including Revenue Cycle Acceleration™, marketing, logistics and compliance that help long term care communities and physician practices perform at their best.

