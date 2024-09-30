Polaris Healthcare Partners Completes Sale of Lakeview Dental Care to The Smilist Dental

Polaris delivers consultative and sell-side expertise for multi-million dollar transaction

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Healthcare Partners, a strategic consulting and M&A advisory firm for group dental practices, today announced the completion of the sale of group dental practice Lakeview Dental Care of New Jersey to The Smilist Dental, a DSO group with over 90 locations nationwide.

Lakeview Dental Care has six locations. Owners Drs. Eric Forte and Jonathan Hill engaged Polaris Healthcare Partner for comprehensive services including consulting support to improve and streamline operations and processes, as well as sell-side support to identify, engage, and close with a buyer.

"The Polaris team was essential in helping us realize our vision for the next stage of Lakeview Dental Care," said owners Forte and Hill. "By delivering both consultative and sell-side expertise under one roof, we were able to realize additional value and accelerate timelines with the benefit of a single, coordinated team that truly understands the market for group dental practices."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Forte, Dr. Hill and the entire Lakeview Dental Care team to the Smilist," said Bill Higgins, Director of Business Development for The Smilist. "We found the Polaris team to be a great partner in running an efficient process."

Based on the Polar team's expertise, they were able to help co-owners realize a 30% increase in valuation over a base valuation pre-engagement, resulting in a multi-million dollar deal on an accelerated timeline. The transaction was supported by Burr & Forman and Eide Bailly LLP.

"We are grateful to have been selected by the Lakeview team and help them achieve and even exceed their goals," said Diwakar Sinha, Co-Founder & Partner, Polaris. "Group dental practices, whether improving or selling their businesses, benefit from working with a partner who truly understands their business and how to drive maximum value. We are grateful to The Smilist Dental group and their team and partners and their collaborative work to drive a positive outcome for all parties."

Polaris' advisors work directly with business owners to guide them through business and financial growth and transactions. Founders and practice owners receive customized advisory services to deliver financial and operational improvements and Polaris' sell-side experts help owners navigate the intricacies of the sales process with tailored support to determine what a successful exit means for each business owner. With experience serving hundreds of group dental practices, Polaris helps group dental practices increase financial flexibility, achieve faster growth, realize financial sustainability and stability, and realize maximum business value.

Polaris Healthcare Partners is a strategic consulting and M&A advisory firm that helps group dental practice owners and clinicians unlock potential and create generational wealth. Polaris specializes in organizational growth, mergers and acquisitions, and buy- and sell-side strategies. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.polarishealthcarepartners.com or follow them on LinkedIn. You can also subscribe to their podcast, Group Practice Accelerator.

About The Smilist

The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offers exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the Northeast supporting over 90 locations with over 1,600 employees in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit www.thesmilist.com.

SOURCE Polaris Healthcare Partners