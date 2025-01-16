Polaris Healthcare Partners Debuts On-Site Clinical Coaching to Help Group Practices Achieve High Clinical Standards

Polaris Clinical Coaching to help group dental practices challenged with aligning clinical expertise with patient and practice growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Healthcare Partners, a strategic consulting and M&A advisory firm for group dental and healthcare practices, today introduced Polaris Clinical Coaching. This new service builds clinical excellence and expertise for clinicians at group dental practices and is designed to enhance clinical skills, strengthen leadership, and improve communication for practices experiencing clinical inefficiencies or struggling to achieve group practice-wide standards.

"Polaris Healthcare Partners is thrilled to add Clinical Coaching to its existing service lineup of business consulting, financial services, leadership, and operational support," said Diwakar Sinha, founder and CEO at Polaris Healthcare Partners. "For owners to optimize their practices' success, analyzing and improving clinical expertise is a crucial part of the equation. With this addition, Polaris delivers a single center of support fine-tuned to help group practice leaders achieve ambitious goals."

Polaris Clinical Coaching will be led by industry experts and veterans Dr. Steve Giannoutsos and Dr. Vivek Solanki. Each of these clinicians are group practice leaders and bring to clients extensive first-hand and coaching experience. Dr. Giannoutsos is an accomplished orthodontist and craniofacial fellow with two decades of clinical experience, most recently serving as clinical director for iSmile. He earned his DDS and orthodontic training at the NYU College of Dentistry and completed advanced training at the NYU School of Medicine Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery. Dr. Solanki is a diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology and completed a two-year general practice residency at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia followed by three years of specialized training in periodontics and implant dentistry earned at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Hospital. He is currently the CEO and co-owner of multi-specialty group practices and dual-specialty offices in Florida, Maryland, and Virginia. Dr. Solanki has over twelve years of experience helping general and specialty group dental practices grow their businesses through a clinical approach.

Leaders that engage Polaris for Clinical Coaching support will gain:

Confidence in clinical excellence: Clinicians will gain access to the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, improving outcomes for patients and the practice alike.

Leadership for practice success: On-site, personalized coaching will develop leadership, communication, and teamwork skills to create motivated, high-performing clinicians across the group practice.

Streamlined practice operations: Clinicians will benefit from critical time management mastery, develop stronger clinical protocols, and align with practice goals, ensuring clinical standards contribute to sustainable growth.

"Clinical expertise is a massive barrier to group dental practice leaders' growth and success," said Dr. Giannoutsos. "With clinical coaching added to the existing Polaris service offerings, group practice owners can be assured that their clinicians' standards are closely aligned with the operational and business efforts for a sustainable future."

"I'm excited to join the Polaris team to help general practitioners, specialists and group practice owners realize the benefits dental offices can achieve when they combine high clinical standards with a focused growth mindset," said Dr. Solanki. "Group practice leaders have an incredible opportunity in the year ahead to level up their clinical standards alongside their financial and operational goals; now is the time to act."

Learn more about Clinical Coaching here or tune into this special episode of the Group Practice Accelerator Podcast.

