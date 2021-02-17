Polaris Helps Readiness IT Break Silos to Improve Resource Utilization and Profitability

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris today announced that its self-driving PSA was selected by Readiness IT, a leading digital transformation solutions provider, to manage their projects and resources worldwide - on a single platform. Polaris will replace multiple point solutions they used to track project time, resource availabilities, and billing data, helping their leaders make informed decisions more easily.

"Streamlining project and resource management across IT Readiness was one of the biggest challenges for our leaders." said Carlos Paiva, Portfolio Manager, Readiness IT. "While there were tools in place to track project time and manage resources allocation, it was very inefficient. Managers spent an exorbitant amount of time collating the information needed for analyzing how their employees spent time on projects. Polaris solved the time tracking and staffing process issues we faced with our earlier solution. The staffing workflow process in Polaris matches 100% with the process Readiness IT was looking for. Powerful reporting capabilities gives our project managers the insights they need to control the progress and execution of projects."

Readiness IT will benefit from these advanced capabilities of Polaris:

Collaborative Resourcing Workflow that enables conversations between project and resource managers around the right resources for projects.

that enables conversations between project and resource managers around the right resources for projects. SmartMatch , an intelligent resource recommendation engine, that brings ideal resources for the job to the top.

, an intelligent resource recommendation engine, that brings ideal resources for the job to the top. SmartBeats that provide real-time insights into the status of projects and tasks, with ongoing updates for work completed, work to be done, and estimated completion.

that provide real-time insights into the status of projects and tasks, with ongoing updates for work completed, work to be done, and estimated completion. Project, Resource and Financial Governance for projects, resource, billing, and other processes across their business for a consistent view.

for projects, resource, billing, and other processes across their business for a consistent view. MissionControl that provides a comprehensive real-time view of the pulse of the business for leaders focused on practices, clients, projects, resources, or finances.

that provides a comprehensive real-time view of the pulse of the business for leaders focused on practices, clients, projects, resources, or finances. SmartBudget that ensures proposals and bids are right at the start to ensure every project meets all revenue and profit metrics.

that ensures proposals and bids are right at the start to ensure every project meets all revenue and profit metrics. Mobile, Enterprise-Grade, Cloud Platform that is secure, global, configurable and scalable to support millions of users.

that is secure, global, configurable and scalable to support millions of users. Plug-and-Play integration capabilities for sharing project, resource, time, costs and billing information with their tech ecosystem.

"We are really excited to partner with Readiness IT to help them uncover opportunities in project delivery, bidding, utilization, expenses, and billing to drive profitability." said Raj Narayanaswamy, co-CEO at Replicon. "Polaris continuously harvests data from users and systems to deliver real-time visibility into 100% accurate data. These real-time insights lead to more agile responses, and more rapidly getting and keeping resources, projects, and finances on-track and optimized. These are key elements to delivering on the needs of Readiness IT."

About Polaris

Polaris, the world's first Self-driving PSA, has created a new category for Professional Services Automation. For the first time, leaders get intelligent help with decision making as Polaris does the heavy lifting, analyzes real-time data, and delivers live recommendations on the best possible choices for them to decide from. Polaris is created by the team at Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, with over 25 years of industry leadership in enterprise time tracking. Replicon supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, including PwC, SAS, NTT, NSC Global, Omnicom, and Aon. To learn more, visit PolarisPSA.com

