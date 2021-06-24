Polaris Infrastructure Announces Results of Annual and Special meeting

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Company's annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") held via live video webcast today.

In addition to the election of each of the nominee directors discussed in detail below, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company and the Company's amended and restated omnibus long-term incentive plan and the grant of unallocated awards thereunder was approved.

Election of Directors

According to proxies received and a vote by online ballot, the five nominees set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated May 17, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

The following are the voting results on this matter:

Director Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Cast (rounded)

Votes For: Votes Withheld: Votes For: Votes Withheld: Jaime Guillen 8,292,861 315,308 96.34% 3.66% James V. Lawless 8,292,919 315,250 96.34% 3.66% Marc Murnaghan 8,583,386 24,783 99.71% 0.29% Margot Naudie 8,295,080 313,089 96.36% 3.64% Marcela Paredes de Vásquez 8,293,613 314,556 96.35% 3.65%

About Polaris Infrastructure Inc.

Polaris Infrastructure is a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America. Currently, the Company operates a 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua and three run-of-river hydroelectric projects in Peru, with approximately 20 MW average (net), 8 MW average (net), and 5 MW average (net) of capacity.

