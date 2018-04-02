Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product: Model Year 2014-2018 Polaris RZR XP 1000

Hazard: If the exhaust silencer fatigues and cracks, the heat shield may not manage heat, which may lead to melting of nearby components or fire.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop riding the affected vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer for a free repair.

Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on "Off Road Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the "Product Safety Recalls" page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls. Polaris is contacting all known affected consumers directly.

Recall Details

Units: About 107,000

Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2014-18 Polaris RZR XP 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The ROVs have "POLARIS" stamped on the front and back grilles, and "Polaris," "RZR," "1000," & "XP" stickers on the side panels. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) can be found on the right rear frame of the vehicle, to the rear of the engine.

Polaris Model Year 2014 - 2018 RZR Silencer Year Model # Model 2014 Z146T1EAM RZR XP 4 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC 2014 Z146T1EAW RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING LE 2014 Z14ST1EAK RZR XP 1000 EPS BLACK PEARL LE 2014 Z14ST1EAM RZR XP 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC LE 2014 Z14ST1EAN RZR XP 1000 EPS MATTE NUCLEAR SUNSET LE 2014 Z14ST1EAW RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING LE 2015 Z15VDE99AL RZR XP 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER EDITION 2015 Z15VDE99AO RZR XP 1000 EPS ORANGE MADNESS 2015 Z15VDE99AP RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING (MONOCHROME 2015 Z15VDE99AT RZR XP 1000 EPS HAVASU RED PEARL 2015 Z15VDE99AV RZR XP 1000 EPS VOODOO BLUE 2015 Z15VDE99AW RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING 2015 Z15VDE99AZ RZR XP 1000 EPS STEALTH BLACK 2015 Z15VDK99AA RZR XP 1000 EPS DESERT EDITION 2015 Z15VDK99AU RZR XP 1000 EPS FOX SHOX EDITION TURBO SILV 2015 Z15VFE99AP RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING (MONOCHRO 2015 Z15VFE99AT RZR XP 4 1000 EPS HAVASU RED PEARL 2015 Z15VFE99AV RZR XP 4 1000 EPS VOODOO BLUE 2016 Z16VDE99AF RZR XP 1000 EPS ELECTRIC BLUE METALLIC 2016 Z16VDE99AM RZR XP 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC 2016 Z16VDE99AS RZR XP 1000 EPS SUNSET RED 2016 Z16VDM99AM RZR XP 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER TITANIUM MATTE 2016 Z16VFE99AF RZR XP 4 1000 EPS ELECTRIC BLUE METALLIC 2016 Z16VFE99AM RZR XP 4 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC 2016 Z16VFE99AS RZR XP 4 1000 EPS SUNSET RED 2016 Z16VFM99AM RZR XP 4 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER ED TITANIUM M 2017 Z17VDE99AM RZR XP 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC 2017 Z17VDE99AP RZR XP 1000 EPS GLOSS WHITE LIGHTNING 2017 Z17VDE99AW RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING 2017 Z17VDE99TK RZR XP 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL 2017 Z17VDE99TW RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING 2017 Z17VDK99AK RZR XP 1000 EPS VELOCITY BLUE LE 2017 Z17VDM99AB RZR XP 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER VEL BLUE 2017 Z17VDR99AZ RZR XP 1000 EPS BOULDERS ED MATTE GOLD 2017 Z17VFE99AM RZR XP 4 1000 EPS TITANIUM METALLIC 2017 Z17VFE99AP RZR XP 4 1000 EPS GLOSS WHITE LIGHTNING 2017 Z17VFE99AW RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING 2017 Z17VFE99TK RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL 2017 Z17VFE99TW RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING 2017 Z17VFM99AB RZR XP 4 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER ED VEL BLUE 2018 Z18VDE99AK RZR XP 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL 2018 Z18VDE99AW RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING 2018 Z18VDE99BK RZR XP 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL 2018 Z18VDE99BW RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING 2018 Z18VDK99AK RZR XP 1000 EPS RIDE COMMAND BLACK PEARL 2018 Z18VDK99BK RZR XP 1000 EPS RIDE CMD BLACK PEARL (50) 2018 Z18VDM99AL RZR XP 1000 EPS HL EDITION STEALTH BLACK 2018 Z18VDR99AL RZR XP 1000 EPS TRAILS AND ROCKS GOLD MM 2018 Z18VDR99BL RZR XP 1000 EPS TRAILS AND ROCKS GOLD MM 2018 Z18VFE99AK RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL 2018 Z18VFE99AW RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING 2018 Z18VFE99BK RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL 2018 Z18VFE99BW RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING 2018 Z18VFK99AK RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RIDE COMMAND BLACK PEARL 2018 Z18VFK99BK RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RIDE CMD BLACK PEARL (50) 2018 Z18VFM99AL RZR XP 4 1000 EPS HL EDITION STEALTH BLACK

Incidents/Injuries: Polaris has received 30 reports of cracked exhaust silencers, including 3 reports of fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Polaris dealers nationwide since December 2013.

Importer: Polaris Industries, Inc., of Minn.

Distributor: Polaris Industries, Inc., of Minn.

Manufacturer: Polaris Industries, Inc., of Minn.

Manufactured in: United States and Mexico

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polaris-recalls-rzr-xp-1000-recreational-off-highway-vehicles-rovs-due-to-fire-hazard-300622585.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

