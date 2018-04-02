WASHINGTON, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Polaris-Recalls-RZR-XP-1000-Recreational-Off-Highway-Vehicles-ROVs-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Model Year 2014-2018 Polaris RZR XP 1000
Hazard: If the exhaust silencer fatigues and cracks, the heat shield may not manage heat, which may lead to melting of nearby components or fire.
Remedy: Repair
Consumers should immediately stop riding the affected vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer for a free repair.
Consumer Contact:
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on "Off Road Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the "Product Safety Recalls" page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls. Polaris is contacting all known affected consumers directly.
Recall Details
Units: About 107,000
Description:
This recall involves Model Year 2014-18 Polaris RZR XP 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The ROVs have "POLARIS" stamped on the front and back grilles, and "Polaris," "RZR," "1000," & "XP" stickers on the side panels. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) can be found on the right rear frame of the vehicle, to the rear of the engine.
|
Polaris Model Year 2014 - 2018 RZR Silencer
|
Year
|
Model #
|
Model
|
2014
|
Z146T1EAM
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC
|
2014
|
Z146T1EAW
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING LE
|
2014
|
Z14ST1EAK
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS BLACK PEARL LE
|
2014
|
Z14ST1EAM
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC LE
|
2014
|
Z14ST1EAN
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS MATTE NUCLEAR SUNSET LE
|
2014
|
Z14ST1EAW
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING LE
|
2015
|
Z15VDE99AL
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER EDITION
|
2015
|
Z15VDE99AO
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS ORANGE MADNESS
|
2015
|
Z15VDE99AP
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING (MONOCHROME
|
2015
|
Z15VDE99AT
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS HAVASU RED PEARL
|
2015
|
Z15VDE99AV
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS VOODOO BLUE
|
2015
|
Z15VDE99AW
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2015
|
Z15VDE99AZ
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS STEALTH BLACK
|
2015
|
Z15VDK99AA
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS DESERT EDITION
|
2015
|
Z15VDK99AU
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS FOX SHOX EDITION TURBO SILV
|
2015
|
Z15VFE99AP
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING (MONOCHRO
|
2015
|
Z15VFE99AT
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS HAVASU RED PEARL
|
2015
|
Z15VFE99AV
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS VOODOO BLUE
|
2016
|
Z16VDE99AF
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS ELECTRIC BLUE METALLIC
|
2016
|
Z16VDE99AM
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC
|
2016
|
Z16VDE99AS
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS SUNSET RED
|
2016
|
Z16VDM99AM
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER TITANIUM MATTE
|
2016
|
Z16VFE99AF
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS ELECTRIC BLUE METALLIC
|
2016
|
Z16VFE99AM
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC
|
2016
|
Z16VFE99AS
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS SUNSET RED
|
2016
|
Z16VFM99AM
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER ED TITANIUM M
|
2017
|
Z17VDE99AM
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC
|
2017
|
Z17VDE99AP
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS GLOSS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2017
|
Z17VDE99AW
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2017
|
Z17VDE99TK
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL
|
2017
|
Z17VDE99TW
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2017
|
Z17VDK99AK
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS VELOCITY BLUE LE
|
2017
|
Z17VDM99AB
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER VEL BLUE
|
2017
|
Z17VDR99AZ
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS BOULDERS ED MATTE GOLD
|
2017
|
Z17VFE99AM
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS TITANIUM METALLIC
|
2017
|
Z17VFE99AP
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS GLOSS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2017
|
Z17VFE99AW
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2017
|
Z17VFE99TK
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL
|
2017
|
Z17VFE99TW
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2017
|
Z17VFM99AB
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER ED VEL BLUE
|
2018
|
Z18VDE99AK
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL
|
2018
|
Z18VDE99AW
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2018
|
Z18VDE99BK
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL
|
2018
|
Z18VDE99BW
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2018
|
Z18VDK99AK
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS RIDE COMMAND BLACK PEARL
|
2018
|
Z18VDK99BK
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS RIDE CMD BLACK PEARL (50)
|
2018
|
Z18VDM99AL
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS HL EDITION STEALTH BLACK
|
2018
|
Z18VDR99AL
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS TRAILS AND ROCKS GOLD MM
|
2018
|
Z18VDR99BL
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS TRAILS AND ROCKS GOLD MM
|
2018
|
Z18VFE99AK
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL
|
2018
|
Z18VFE99AW
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2018
|
Z18VFE99BK
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL
|
2018
|
Z18VFE99BW
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2018
|
Z18VFK99AK
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RIDE COMMAND BLACK PEARL
|
2018
|
Z18VFK99BK
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RIDE CMD BLACK PEARL (50)
|
2018
|
Z18VFM99AL
|
RZR XP 4 1000 EPS HL EDITION STEALTH BLACK
Incidents/Injuries: Polaris has received 30 reports of cracked exhaust silencers, including 3 reports of fire. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At: Polaris dealers nationwide since December 2013.
Importer: Polaris Industries, Inc., of Minn.
Distributor: Polaris Industries, Inc., of Minn.
Manufacturer: Polaris Industries, Inc., of Minn.
Manufactured in: United States and Mexico
