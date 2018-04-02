Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Model Year 2014-2018 Polaris RZR XP 1000

Hazard: If the exhaust silencer fatigues and cracks, the heat shield may not manage heat, which may lead to melting of nearby components or fire.

Remedy: Repair 

Consumers should immediately stop riding the affected vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer for a free repair.

Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on "Off Road Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the "Product Safety Recalls" page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls. Polaris is contacting all known affected consumers directly.

Recall Details

Units: About 107,000

Description:
This recall involves Model Year 2014-18 Polaris RZR XP 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The ROVs have "POLARIS" stamped on the front and back grilles, and "Polaris," "RZR," "1000," & "XP" stickers on the side panels. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) can be found on the right rear frame of the vehicle, to the rear of the engine.

Polaris Model Year 2014 - 2018 RZR Silencer

Year

Model #

Model

2014

Z146T1EAM

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC

2014

Z146T1EAW

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING LE

2014

Z14ST1EAK

RZR XP 1000 EPS BLACK PEARL LE

2014

Z14ST1EAM

RZR XP 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC LE

2014

Z14ST1EAN

RZR XP 1000 EPS MATTE NUCLEAR SUNSET LE

2014

Z14ST1EAW

RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING LE

2015

Z15VDE99AL

RZR XP 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER EDITION

2015

Z15VDE99AO

RZR XP 1000 EPS ORANGE MADNESS

2015

Z15VDE99AP

RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING (MONOCHROME

2015

Z15VDE99AT

RZR XP 1000 EPS HAVASU RED PEARL

2015

Z15VDE99AV

RZR XP 1000 EPS VOODOO BLUE

2015

Z15VDE99AW

RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING

2015

Z15VDE99AZ

RZR XP 1000 EPS STEALTH BLACK

2015

Z15VDK99AA

RZR XP 1000 EPS DESERT EDITION

2015

Z15VDK99AU

RZR XP 1000 EPS FOX SHOX EDITION TURBO SILV

2015

Z15VFE99AP

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING (MONOCHRO

2015

Z15VFE99AT

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS HAVASU RED PEARL

2015

Z15VFE99AV

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS VOODOO BLUE

2016

Z16VDE99AF

RZR XP 1000 EPS ELECTRIC BLUE METALLIC

2016

Z16VDE99AM

RZR XP 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC

2016

Z16VDE99AS

RZR XP 1000 EPS SUNSET RED

2016

Z16VDM99AM

RZR XP 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER TITANIUM MATTE

2016

Z16VFE99AF

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS ELECTRIC BLUE METALLIC

2016

Z16VFE99AM

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC

2016

Z16VFE99AS

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS SUNSET RED

2016

Z16VFM99AM

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER ED TITANIUM M

2017

Z17VDE99AM

RZR XP 1000 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC

2017

Z17VDE99AP

RZR XP 1000 EPS GLOSS WHITE LIGHTNING

2017

Z17VDE99AW

RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING

2017

Z17VDE99TK

RZR XP 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL

2017

Z17VDE99TW

RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING

2017

Z17VDK99AK

RZR XP 1000 EPS VELOCITY BLUE LE

2017

Z17VDM99AB

RZR XP 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER VEL BLUE 

2017

Z17VDR99AZ

RZR XP 1000 EPS BOULDERS ED MATTE GOLD

2017

Z17VFE99AM

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS TITANIUM METALLIC

2017

Z17VFE99AP

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS GLOSS WHITE LIGHTNING

2017

Z17VFE99AW

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING

2017

Z17VFE99TK

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL

2017

Z17VFE99TW

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING

2017

Z17VFM99AB

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER ED VEL BLUE

2018

Z18VDE99AK

RZR XP 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL

2018

Z18VDE99AW

RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING

2018

Z18VDE99BK

RZR XP 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL

2018

Z18VDE99BW

RZR XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING

2018

Z18VDK99AK

RZR XP 1000 EPS RIDE COMMAND BLACK PEARL

2018

Z18VDK99BK

RZR XP 1000 EPS RIDE CMD BLACK PEARL (50)

2018

Z18VDM99AL

RZR XP 1000 EPS HL EDITION STEALTH BLACK

2018

Z18VDR99AL

RZR XP 1000 EPS TRAILS AND ROCKS GOLD MM

2018

Z18VDR99BL

RZR XP 1000 EPS TRAILS AND ROCKS GOLD MM

2018

Z18VFE99AK

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL

2018

Z18VFE99AW

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING

2018

Z18VFE99BK

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RED AND BLACK PEARL

2018

Z18VFE99BW

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING

2018

Z18VFK99AK

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RIDE COMMAND BLACK PEARL

2018

Z18VFK99BK

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS RIDE CMD BLACK PEARL (50)

2018

Z18VFM99AL

RZR XP 4 1000 EPS HL EDITION STEALTH BLACK

Incidents/Injuries: Polaris has received 30 reports of cracked exhaust silencers, including 3 reports of fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:  Polaris dealers nationwide since December 2013.

Importer: Polaris Industries, Inc., of Minn.

Distributor: Polaris Industries, Inc., of Minn.

Manufacturer: Polaris Industries, Inc., of Minn.

Manufactured in: United States and Mexico

About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

